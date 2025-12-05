Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly selected Saturday, June 13, 2026, for their wedding — a date packed with personal symbolism for the superstar. The choice isn’t random: Swift was born on December 13, and the number 13 has long served as her signature good-luck charm throughout her career.

Sources say Swift even secured the date by writing a “hefty check” to a couple who had already reserved the venue, ensuring the pair could claim their dream day at the prestigious Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Why June 13 Matters to Taylor Swift

Fans immediately noticed the deeper layers of meaning behind the date. Not only does it reflect Swift’s favorite number, but numerologists point out that 6/13/26 adds up to 18, which then reduces to 9 — a number often associated with completion, fulfillment and new beginnings. For Swift, the symbolism aligns perfectly with a major life milestone.

Inside Their Evolving Wedding Plans

Originally, sources claimed Swift and Kelce were considering a small, intimate ceremony with only close loved ones. But as anticipation grows, the guest list reportedly continues to expand — which could influence whether the pair stick with the Ocean House or explore alternative locations. Options under consideration include Swift’s Rhode Island mansion, a Tennessee property or even a private island.

What’s Next for Swift and Kelce

The couple, engaged since August 2025, has not publicly confirmed the date. However, multiple reports indicate they are committed to a summer 2026 wedding. With a meaningful date chosen and high-profile venue options on the table, their celebration is set to be one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Date Revealed was originally published on b1057.com