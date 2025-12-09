Ohio Senate Passes Major Custody Law Overhaul

The Ohio Senate passed Senate Bill 202 on November 19, 2025, by a 29-2 vote. This bipartisan measure, sponsored by Senators Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) and Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo), aims to modernize child custody laws. It now awaits House consideration. The bill replaces outdated terms like “shared parenting” and “sole custody” with detailed parenting plans.

Source: FG Trade / Getty

Key Provisions in the Bill

Courts must presume equal parenting time unless harm to the child is proven. Judges allocate specific responsibilities, such as decision-making and daily care. The legislation prohibits using a parent’s disability to deny custody or visitation. It requires reasonable accommodations for parents with disabilities. Existing custody orders stay in effect during transition.

Supporters’ Enthusiasm Builds

Advocates praise the bill for prioritizing both parents. Studies from states like Kentucky show reduced family conflicts. The Ohio State Bar Association and Judicial Conference endorse it. Sponsors emphasize child-centered outcomes. They note the 422-page overhaul addresses 20 years of needed updates.

Ongoing Opposition and Safeguards

Critics raise alarms about domestic violence risks. Some fear abusers might manipulate equal-time presumptions. The bill includes protections, like mandatory abuse reporting. It allows deviations for safety concerns. However, parental rights groups call it an overreach. Senate amendments strengthened victim safeguards before passage.

House Review Underway

As of December 9, 2025, the bill sits in the House Judiciary Committee. Bipartisan resistance has emerged, with hearings delayed. Northwest Ohio lawmakers co-sponsor it, but broader House debates loom. Testimony from advocacy groups continues. Minor tweaks could speed approval.

Broader Implications for Families

If enacted, thousands of Ohio families face shifted custody dynamics. Courts may see initial backlogs during adjustment. Long-term benefits include stronger parent-child bonds. Experts predict lower litigation rates. The bill aligns Ohio with states favoring cooperative parenting.

Looking Ahead

Governor Mike DeWine supports family law reforms. He likely signs if the House concurs. Watch for committee votes in early 2026. This could mark the largest custody update in decades. Families and lawyers should monitor developments closely.

