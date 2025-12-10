Source: Ric Tapia / Getty The college football season continues to grip fans with its high-stakes matchups, dramatic finishes, and shifting power dynamics. As programs battle for conference titles and playoff spots, the pressure to perform is relentless. In a sport where tradition and expectations loom large, not every team lives up to the hype—and when they fall short, the fallout is swift. For many schools, that means taking a hard look at leadership. Head coaches, often the face of the program, are held accountable, and when wins don’t come, pink slips do. In the world of college football, the margin for error is razor-thin—and when results don’t match expectations, change is never far behind. Take a look below at the List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025. RELATED | Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025 RELATED | List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

Sherrone Moore – Coached Michigan Statement from University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel: Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.” Source: G Fiume / Getty Tim Beck – Coached Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina fired head coach Tim Beck after three seasons, during which he compiled a 20-18 record. The decision followed a disappointing end to the 2025 season, with the team losing its final three games and being outscored 110-17 in the last two. Despite early promise with an 8-5 debut season in 2023, the program struggled to maintain momentum, finishing 6-7 in 2024 and enduring back-to-back blowout losses to close 2025 Source: Ryan M. Kelly / Getty

Jonathan Smith – Coached Michigan State Jonathan Smith was fired as Michigan State’s head coach after two seasons, finishing with a 9-15 overall record and just 4-14 in Big Ten play. The Spartans struggled this season, losing eight of their last nine games and ending with a 4-8 record. Athletic Director J Batt cited the need for a new direction to meet the program’s standards. Smith, who previously coached at Oregon State, faced challenges in rebuilding Michigan State’s football program. Source: Mike Mulholland / Getty

Justin Wilcox – Coached California California fired head coach Justin Wilcox after nine seasons, during which he compiled a 48-55 record. Despite reaching bowl eligibility for three consecutive years, Cal struggled in conference play, including a 5-10 record in the ACC over the past two seasons. The decision followed an unexpected loss to Stanford, which marked the end of a season that had shown some promise with key wins and a strong freshman quarterback. Wilcox, known for his defensive expertise, will receive a $10.9 million buyout. Nick Rolovich has been named interim coach as Cal seeks new leadership to modernize the program. Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Hugh Freeze – Coached Auburn In his third year as head coach, Freeze was dismissed by Auburn on Nov. 2 following a 1-5 start to SEC play. The tipping point came with the Tigers’ loss to Kentucky, leaving Auburn with a 15-19 overall record and a 6-16 mark in SEC games under Freeze’s leadership. Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Brian Kelly – Coached LSU LSU has fired head coach Brian Kelly midway through his fourth season following a disappointing 5-3 start to the 2025 season. The decision came after a blowout loss to Texas A&M, marking LSU’s third consecutive defeat to ranked opponents. Despite Kelly’s 34-14 record at LSU, the program failed to meet its high expectations, including missing the College Football Playoff in each of his seasons. The firing comes with a hefty $53 million buyout, making it one of the most expensive in college football history. Associate head coach Frank Wilson will serve as interim head coach while LSU begins a national search for Kelly’s replacement. Source: Gus Stark/LSU / Getty

Billy Napier – Coached Florida Florida fired head coach Billy Napier after a 3-4 start to the 2025 season, ending his four-year tenure with a 22-23 record. Despite high hopes following an 8-5 season in 2024, the Gators struggled with inconsistency, discipline issues, and poor offensive performance. Napier’s tenure included notable losses to in-state rivals and a lack of success against ranked opponents. Before Florida, Napier found success at Louisiana, leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to multiple Sun Belt titles and three consecutive 10-win seasons. However, he was unable to replicate that success in Gainesville. Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Jay Norvell – Coached Colorado State Colorado State fired head coach Jay Norvell after a 2-5 start to the 2025 season, following a disappointing homecoming loss to Hawaii. Norvell, who was hired in 2021, finished his tenure with an 18-26 record, including one bowl appearance in 2024. Athletic Director John Weber emphasized the need for new leadership as the program prepares to join the Pac-12 Conference. Source: Andrew Wevers / Getty

Trent Dilfer – Coached UAB UAB parted ways with Dilfer six games into his third season with the Blazers. The decision followed a 53-33 loss to FAU, which dropped the team to 2-4 on the season. Dilfer was heading toward a third consecutive losing season, with all four losses this year coming by at least 14 points and only one win against an FBS opponent. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

James Franklin – Coached Penn State Penn State fired head coach James Franklin after a disappointing 3-3 start to the 2025 season, including losses to Northwestern and winless UCLA. Franklin, who led the Nittany Lions for 12 seasons, achieved a 104-45 record and six double-digit win seasons. Despite his success, the program struggled in high-stakes games, going 4-21 against AP top-10 opponents. Franklin’s tenure included a Big Ten title in 2016 and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in 2024, but unmet championship expectations ultimately led to his dismissal Source: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty

Sam Pittman – Coached Arkansas Arkansas has fired head football coach Sam Pittman during his sixth season following a disappointing 2-3 start, including a 56-13 blowout loss to Notre Dame. Bobby Petrino has been named interim head coach as the Razorbacks look to reset their program. Source: Justin Ford / Getty

Trent Bray – Coached Oregon State Oregon State dismissed Bray seven games into his winless second season as head coach. The Beavers fell to 0-7 following a 39-14 loss to Wake Forest in Week 7, their fourth double-digit defeat of the season. Bray’s tenure began on a promising note, with the team starting 4-1 in the first half of the 2024 regular season, their only loss coming against eventual Big Ten champion Oregon. However, the Beavers struggled in the latter half, finishing 1-6 and missing out on a bowl game. Source: Soobum Im / Getty

Mike Gundy – Coached Oklahoma State After 21 seasons, Oklahoma State has fired head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy compiled a 170–90 record, leading the Cowboys to a Big 12 title in 2011 and multiple 10-win seasons. However, recent struggles—especially on offense—led to his dismissal. Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham will serve as interim head coach. Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty

DeShaun Foster – Coach UCLA UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0‑3 start to his second season. The team was outscored 108‑43 in losses to Utah, UNLV, and New Mexico. Foster finishes with a 5‑10 record over his 15 games in charge. Tim Skipper will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Brent Pry – Coached Virginia Tech Virginia Tech dismissed head coach Brent Pry after an 0–3 start to the season, following a 45–26 home loss to Old Dominion. Pry leaves with a 16–24 record over four seasons and is owed over $6 million in his buyout. Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Source: Ryan Hunt / Getty

Troy Taylor – Coached Stanford Stanford parted ways with Taylor following allegations of mistreating female staff members. In his two seasons with the program, Taylor compiled a 6-18 record after joining from a successful tenure at Sacramento State. The team struggled, losing eight of its last nine games. To fill the vacancy, the Cardinal appointed Frank Reich as interim head coach, reuniting him with Stanford general manager Andrew Luck. Reich previously coached Luck during the 2018 season with the Indianapolis Colts.