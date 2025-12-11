Kim Kardashian Joins ‘Fortnite’s Icon Series Roster This Weekend

Epic Games / Fortnite / Kim Kardashian

Not sure who asked for this, but if you have been a Fortnite player wondering when Kim Kardashian is coming to the extremely popular video game, the answer is in a few days.

Epic Games announced that beginning this weekend, Kim Kardashian would be the latest big name joining the roster of celebrities who have had the honor of having skins in Fortnite.

Saturday, December 13, two Kim Kardashian skins will be available for use in Fortnite. The Iconic Kim Kardashian skin will be highly customizable, with reality star/mogul rocking Skim brand skintight outfits in different colors, necklines, and hairstyles.

The second skin, the “regular” one, will see Kim Kardashian wearing a jacket that can be on or off.

Like with every Fortnite skin introduced to the game, Kim K will have her own emotes, one of them being the iconic pose from her Paper Magazine “Break The Internet” cover that saw her balance a glass on her butt while champagne poured into it.

Of course, in the PG-13 game, the pose has been changed to her doing it while balancing the glass on the heel of her foot.

Kim K’s addition to the game comes right on time, following the relaunch of Chapter 7, with the battle royale mode now featuring a California-inspired map and a Fortnite version of Hollywood for players to experience.

Kardashian Joins An Already Stacked List Full of Icons

When Kardashian officially arrives in the game, she will join the likes of Snoop Dogg, Playboi Carti, Juice WRLD, Ice Spice, Kai Cenat, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billy Eilish, Eminem, and England soccer player Harry Kane, who have all been featured in the game’s Icon Series of skins.

The reactions are pouring in, and people have some interesting thoughts on the matter.

