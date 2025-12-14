Pennywise Terrorizing Kids & ‘It: Welcome to Derry’s’ Theme Song Spark Hilarious Memes & Reactions

Brooke Palmer/HBO /It: Welcome to Derry

We have a new face of the “f*** them kids” movement, and it’s none other than Pennywise, the maniacal, supernatural, or extraterrestrial being disguised as a clown, from the HBO hit original series, IT: Welcome to Derry.

HBO has another banger on its hands, and it’s not Game of Thrones or True Detective; it’s Welcome to Derry, the spinoff prequel series based on the blockbuster IT movie franchise, based on the Stephen King novel.

In the show, we get even more insight into the backstory of the fictional town of Derry and into Pennywise, the Dancing Clown, who takes the most joy in terrorizing the poor kids who happen to live there.

We knew in the two Andy Muschietti-directed films that Pennywise didn’t hold back regarding attacking the kids in the town, but in the show, there is no chill, and it’s become a weekly hit for the network.

The first episode of the show put us all on notice by warning us not to get too attached to any of these young cast members, cause at any given moment, they could end up dying a gruesome death.

Also growing in popularity is the opening theme song of Welcome to Derry.

Memes of people declaring it a necessity to watch it, ignoring the skip button, are all over the gram, with folks even dancing to the catchy jingle.

It: Welcome to Derry’s season finale airs tonight, and Stephen King is already promising it’s going to be one to remember.

Until then, you can peep more hilarious memes and reactions to the show in the gallery below.