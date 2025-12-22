Jennifer Hudson & Common Turn A Chicago Bears Game Into A Black Love Moment We Can’t Stop Smiling About

Jennifer and Common's Chicago roots connect them as similar souls and spirits.

Fans are invested in the couple's relationship, cheering them on and celebrating their love.

Jennifer and Common's game-day fashion showcases their individual styles and shared passion for the Bears.

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

The NFL’s December 20 spotlight wasn’t just on the Bears — it was on Black love. The official NFL accounts teamed up with Jennifer Hudson to share snapshots of the Chicago native and her rapper-actor boyfriend Common enjoying a cold but joyful day at a Chicago Bears game.

Jennifer later dropped her own photos, and the energy was infectious, proud, and very “Bear Down.”

Jennifer Hudson & Common: Winter Weather Chic, Camera-Ready

Jennifer showed up prepared for the cold – and the cameras. She wore a deep navy blue cropped bomber jacket in faux fur, adding texture and interest without sacrificing warmth. The jacket was paired with relaxed-fit navy sweatpants, keeping the look sporty and comfortable.

Finished with a bold Bears scarf, Jennifer looked cozy, stylish, and fully locked into game-day mode.

Common matched her fly in blue. He layered a cream hoodie underneath a royal blue oversized jacket and matching pants. The set featured a paisley-meets-bandanna print that popped against the stadium lights.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Both pieces appeared to be corduroy, giving his look a soft, textured finish that felt relaxed but elevated — perfect for a long day in the stands.

Fans Are Invested In Jennifer & Common’s Love – A Brief Timeline

The comments under Jennifer’s post quickly filled with love, emojis, and commentary. Fans cheered the couple on and showed support for both the relationship and the Bears.

One follower wrote, “Y’all lookin’ great BEAR DOWN ,” while another added, “Alright JHud reppin’ .” Others kept it festive, wishing the couple a “Merry Christmas you two ,” while some playfully noted, “They back together again I see.” Overall, fans were clearly happy to see Jennifer smiling, bundled up, and enjoying the game right alongside her man.

Jennifer Hudson and Common first sparked romance rumors after co-starring in the 2022 film Breathe. Though they’d crossed paths for years as Chicago natives and industry peers, their connection deepened on set.

In January 2024, Common publicly confirmed their relationship on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Since then, the couple has stepped out together at several high-profile moments, and fans have been eating it up.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Common has a long rap sheet of powerful Black women leading ladies he’s dated. Many fans wondered if J Hud “is the one.” But the couple remains unbothered by the attention and locked in on each other.

Jennifer has also been open about what makes their relationship work. “Our Chicago roots is a huge part of it,” she told E! News at the Daytime Emmy Awards in October. “We’re just similar souls and spirits. He’s such a beautiful person, and I just respect him for just who he is, how he is.”

Jennifer Hudson & Common Turn A Chicago Bears Game Into A Black Love Moment We Can’t Stop Smiling About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com