Who’s Next? 15 Browns Head Coach Candidates After Stefanski’s Exit

The Cleveland Browns officially enter head coach search mode following Kevin Stefanski’s dismissal. The move opens the door to a wide range of potential replacements. League sources expect the Browns to explore both experienced head coaches and rising coordinators.

Several recently fired NFL coaches could draw interest. Those candidates bring proven resumes and leadership experience. Coordinators across the league also stand out after strong seasons on offense and defense. Many already generate head coach buzz in league circles.

The Browns may also consider bold, unconventional options. Big-name veterans and college coaches could spark major attention. Those names would signal a win-now mindset or a long-term culture reset.

This list highlights 15 realistic and debated candidates. Some fit Cleveland’s current roster. Others would represent a dramatic shift in philosophy. Each option brings risk, intrigue, and upside as the franchise looks ahead.

Potential Browns Head Coach Replacements

1. Pete Carroll, former Seahawks head coach

Won a Super Bowl and built one of the NFL’s most consistent cultures.