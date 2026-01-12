Gun Found on Student at Elementary School in Cleveland

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

A gun was discovered on a student at an elementary school in Cleveland on Monday, according to officials with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. The discovery occurred at Riverside School, located on Montrose Avenue, as students were entering the building.

Riverside School serves children from Pre-K through eighth grade. A staff member spotted the firearm as a student arrived and immediately confiscated it.

School leaders confirmed no one was injured in the incident. Riverside Principal Heather Kama-Starr told families that the weapon was removed from the campus and steps are underway to review and strengthen safety procedures.

Officials did not immediately release details about the student’s age or any disciplinary actions. They emphasized student safety and said they are working to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Parents received a message from the principal outlining the school’s commitment to safety and social-emotional support for students.

