A Photobook Of America Protesting ICE

Nationwide protests have erupted in response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, ignited by the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. On Saturday, demonstrators took to the streets in Minneapolis, Portland, New York, Philadelphia, and other cities, voicing outrage over this incident and several recent encounters involving ICE officers.

According to Time, tens of thousands marched in Minneapolis alone, where protests and vigils have continued since Good’s death. Today reported that Minneapolis Police confirmed 29 arrests and one officer injured during the demonstrations.

What led to the nationwide protests?

The Department of Homeland Security has claimed that Renee Good attempted to run over law enforcement officers when an ICE agent fatally shot her on Jan. 7. Federal authorities maintain that she tried to ram officers with her vehicle. Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin defended the action, saying it was in response to “escalating riots and political violence” targeting federal ICE buildings, according to a report from ABC News.

However, protesters across the U.S. argue that Renee Good’s death was unjustified and represented an unnecessary use of force. Tensions escalated further after two immigrants were shot and hospitalized after an incident involving federal ICE agents in Portland on Jan. 8, quickly sparking calls for nationwide demonstrations. In response, protesters in major cities marched with signs demanding that ICE be abolished.

During an interview with Time on Jan. 10, organizers of the nationwide ICE Out For Good rallies said the shootings reflected an “alarming pattern of unchecked violence and abuse by federal immigration enforcement agencies.”

“Across the country, communities will gather in nonviolent, lawful, and community-led actions to honor the life lost, demand accountability, and make visible the human cost of ICE’s actions,” the organizers said in a statement. Partner organizations in the protests included the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Community members also voiced their concerns. One Minneapolis resident told Today, “It shouldn’t be controversial that we don’t want this in our communities.” Another added, “I feel it is our duty right now when we see murder— believe your eyes.”

On Saturday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that the “vast majority” of protests were peaceful. Frey, a longstanding advocate for ICE’s removal from Minneapolis, spoke out both before and after Good’s death. Minnesota Representatives Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig, and Kelly Morrison accused ICE of obstructing congressional oversight when they were asked to leave the facility after only 10 minutes. “They do not care that they are violating federal law,” Craig told reporters.

Large demonstrations also took place in Philadelphia, where protesters marched from City Hall to a federal detention facility. In Manhattan, hundreds of demonstrators walked past an immigration court near City Hall, frequently targeted by ICE agents for arrests. Additional protests were planned in Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Florida, and numerous smaller towns nationwide.

“We cannot wait here in despair. We can not do nothing. We cannot fall into hopelessness,” Texas Rep. Greg Casar told protesters at an ICE Out For Good rally in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, according to TIME.

Casar called for the firing of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, who has defended the ICE agent responsible for Good’s death, labeling it an act of self-defense. She has even vowed to send more ICE officials to Minneapolis, which is currently flooded with nearly 2,000 agents on the ground.

“We’re going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” Noem said in an interview with Fox News, as previously reported. “We’re sending more officers today and tomorrow; they’ll arrive. There will be hundreds more, in order to allow our ICE and our Border Patrol individuals who are working in Minneapolis to do so safely.”

