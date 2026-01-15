DHS Officials Claim Jonathan Ross Had Internal Bleeding

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

In today’s episode of They Really Think We’re As Stupid As They Are, the Trump administration is now — seven days after the senseless and easily avoidable killing of Renee Nicole Good — claiming that Good’s killer, ICE agent Johnathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso after being hit by Good’s SUV, was taken to the hospital and released the same day. And it’s all based on the word of two anonymous U.S. officials, who were reportedly briefed on Ross’ medical condition.

That’s right, y’all, according to CBS News, we’re all expected to take at face value the alleged word of alleged U.S. officials regarding Ross’ alleged internal bleeding discovered during his alleged one-day rush to the hospital due to him being allegedly hit by Good’s vehicle.

Nah, seriously, we at NewsOne have it on good authority that Ross was heard by anonymous witnesses telling anonymous hospital nurses, “Karate man bruise on the inside.” (If you’re too young for that reference, FINISH YOUR HOMEWORK AND GO TO BED!!!)

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Come on, y’all — can we finally admit that this ghetto-ass administration is playing around in our faces? Must we all pretend we haven’t seen the video footage that clearly shows Good telling ICE agents calmly, “That’s fine, dude, I’m not mad at you,” just before attempting to steer her vehicle away from them? Are we supposed to deny what our eyes saw, which is Ross shooting Good three times and then walking away without so much as a limp? Are we supposed to deny what our functioning brains know about the likelihood that medical professionals admitted Ross into an emergency room and then released him while he was still — *checks notes* — bleeding on the inside?

On the day Good was fatally shot, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters: “The officer was hit by the vehicle. She hit him. He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released.”

First of all, the only people who saw that video and believed Good actually hit Ross had to find as many angles of the video as possible and then slow down the replay just for it to kind of, sort of, but not really look like Ross might have been just barely grazed before he pointed his gun at the passing vehicle and shot Good three times in the head.

But even if Noem was telling the truth, it would mean Ross was taken to the hospital and released within hours of his visit, which, again, would not have happened if he was suffering from internal bleeding to the torso.

Again — and again, and again, and again — WE’VE SEEN THE FOOTAGE ALREADY! Those of us who don’t have our heads shoulder-deep up in President Donald Trump’s Tang-tinted MAGA butt that we’re denying our own eyes, know that these people are lying.

Noem was lying when she said, “She hit him.” Vice President JD Vance was lying when he said that ” Good “aimed her car at a law enforcement officer.” Trump — the walking dementia case study who is trying to convince us the Jan. 6 Capitol riot didn’t happen, and was Nancy Pelosi’s fault if it did —was lying when he claimed Good “ran him over,” making it a point to clarify that “she didn’t try to run him over; she ran him over.”

Unless this compulsively lying-ass administration is going to show us Ross’ medical records and reveal the names of the U.S. officials who are claiming to have been briefed on them, we can all reasonably assume that of all the things that never happened, Ross bleeding internally after allegedly making minimal contact with Good’s car and still instantly being released by the hospital is the never-happened-iest.

We ain’t MAGA. We ain’t dumb. We don’t believe you; you need more non-anonymous people!

SEE ALSO:

Trump Administration Lies In Defense Of ICE Killing Renee Nicole Good

Bill Ackman Donates $10K To Renee Nicole Good’s Killer

Poll: Many In The US Disapprove Of ICE, Renee Good Shooting





A Week After Renee Good Killing, Anonymous DHS Officials Claim ICE Agent Jonathan Ross Suffered Internal Bleeding was originally published on newsone.com