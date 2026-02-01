Source: Michael B. Jordan in ‘Sinners’ / Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Sinners Soundtrack Earns Two Grammy Wins at the Grammy Awards

The hit film Sinners is officially a Grammy winner and it didn’t just take home one trophy.

The movie’s powerful soundtrack earned two Grammy Awards, winning Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, marking a huge moment for the film and its musical impact.

Fans have been praising the soundtrack for perfectly matching the film’s intensity, emotion, and storytelling.

The blend of cinematic scoring and standout curated tracks elevated every scene, from action packed moments to emotional highs, making the music a core part of the experience.

Winning in both soundtrack categories highlights just how strong the project was, not only on screen but through sound, proving that Sinners delivered a full cinematic experience.

Social media quickly lit up following the announcement, with many calling the soundtrack one of the best in recent film history.

Hot 100.9 will keep you locked in with more Grammy wins, film moments, and everything trending in music and culture.

Did the Sinners soundtrack stay on repeat for you too?

Sinners Soundtrack Earns Two Grammy Wins at the Grammy Awards was originally published on hot1009.com