Carson Schwesinger Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Carson Schwesinger earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award following an impressive first season with the Cleveland Browns.

Schwesinger, who walked onto UCLA as a freshman, stepped into a major role early with the Browns and never looked overwhelmed. He quickly became a reliable presence in the middle of the defense.

During the 2025 season, as a rookie, Schwesinger was the team leader in tackles. He consistently stopped ball carriers and limited yards after contact and always seemed to be in the right place.

He also recorded multiple tackles for loss and added pressure in passing situations. His ability to read plays helped disrupt opposing offenses. He showed strong instincts in coverage while breaking up passes and forcing quarterbacks to avoid the middle of the field.

Browns coaches praised his preparation and discipline throughout the season. Teammates credited his communication and energy during key moments.

The award highlights Schwesinger’s immediate impact and long-term potential. Cleveland views him as a foundational piece moving forward.

