Northeast Ohio Athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics
- Northeast Ohio athletes represent Team USA, honing skills in local programs and clubs.
- Diverse sports like hockey, snowboarding, and aerial skiing showcase the region's winter sports excellence.
- Athlete profiles highlight their grit, talent, and historic achievements, defying expectations.
Ohio athletes continue to shine at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Games in Milan-Cortina feature more Northeast Ohio talent than you may realize. Local athletes who grew up skating, soaring, and snowboarding, preparing every day to live their dreams.
Now they represent Team USA and carry Northeast Ohio with them.
These athletes didn’t just pass through the region. Some were born here. Others grew up here. And sharpened their edge in local rinks, ski clubs, and community programs. From hockey to aerial skiing, Northeast Ohio continues to produce elite winter athletes who compete with anyone in the world.
Some already own Olympic hardware. Others have just made their Olympic debut. Each one reflects the toughness and grit that define this region.
The Milan-Cortina Games remind us that winter sports excellence doesn’t only come from Colorado or Minnesota.
Here’s a closer look at the Northeast Ohio natives competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Northeast Ohio Athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics
Laila Edwards
- Born: 2003
- City: Cleveland Heights, Ohio
- Sport: Women’s Ice Hockey (Team USA)
Edwards brings speed and size to Team USA’s top lines. She already logged heavy minutes in early group play, created scoring chances, and applied pressure on the forecheck. Edwards continues to make history as the first Black woman to represent the United States in Olympic hockey.
Red Gerard
- Born: 2000
- City: Rocky River, Ohio
- Sport: Snowboarding (Slopestyle / Big Air)
Gerard opened competition in slopestyle qualifying this week. He attacked rails with confidence and landed clean technical runs. Judges rewarded his creativity and amplitude. He looks poised for another Olympic podium push.
Kyra Dossa
- Born: 2002
- City: Brecksville / Broadview Heights, Ohio
- Sport: Freestyle Skiing (Aerials)
Dossa advanced through preliminary aerial rounds with strong execution. She showed clean takeoffs and solid landings under pressure. Her gymnastics background continues to separate her in the air. Finals competition looms, and she carries real medal potential.
Derek Krueger
- Born: 1993
- City: Chagrin Falls, Ohio
- Sport: Freestyle Skiing (Aerials)
Krueger delivered consistent jumps in early aerial sessions. He leaned on veteran composure and technical precision. His experience gives Team USA stability in a volatile event. He remains in the mix heading into later rounds.
J.T. Miller
- Born: 1993
- City: East Palestine, Ohio
- Sport: Men’s Ice Hockey (Team USA)
Miller centers one of Team USA’s most reliable lines. He set the tone with physical play in the opening matchup. He contributed on special teams and controlled key faceoffs. His leadership shows in tight late-game situations.
Ben Richardson
- Born: 1988
- Northeast Ohio Ties: Cleveland Institute of Music graduate
- Sport: Curling (Team USA – Men’s Team)
Richardson, a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music, helps anchor the U.S. men’s curling squad. He executed precise shots in early round-robin action. The team sits in a strong position after the opening matches. Experts say that his calm delivery under pressure continues to stand out.
Cleveland Heights Native Laila Edwards Makes Olympic History
Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event
Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA’s 2026 Winter Games Collection
Northeast Ohio Athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com