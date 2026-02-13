Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty

Ohio athletes continue to shine at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Games in Milan-Cortina feature more Northeast Ohio talent than you may realize. Local athletes who grew up skating, soaring, and snowboarding, preparing every day to live their dreams.

Now they represent Team USA and carry Northeast Ohio with them.

These athletes didn’t just pass through the region. Some were born here. Others grew up here. And sharpened their edge in local rinks, ski clubs, and community programs. From hockey to aerial skiing, Northeast Ohio continues to produce elite winter athletes who compete with anyone in the world.

Some already own Olympic hardware. Others have just made their Olympic debut. Each one reflects the toughness and grit that define this region.

The Milan-Cortina Games remind us that winter sports excellence doesn’t only come from Colorado or Minnesota.

Here’s a closer look at the Northeast Ohio natives competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Northeast Ohio Athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Laila Edwards

Born: 2003

2003 City: Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Cleveland Heights, Ohio Sport: Women’s Ice Hockey (Team USA)

Edwards brings speed and size to Team USA’s top lines. She already logged heavy minutes in early group play, created scoring chances, and applied pressure on the forecheck. Edwards continues to make history as the first Black woman to represent the United States in Olympic hockey.