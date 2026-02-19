Arrest Made In Case Of Black USPS Mail Carrier Gunned Down In Dekalb County

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Last week, a Black United States Postal Service carrier in north central Georgia was shot and killed while on the job, and on Wednesday, authorities, including multiple local and federal agencies, confirmed the arrest of one person of interest, alleged to be connected to the shooting.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 31-year-old Dequavious Graves was gunned down while he was delivering mail on his route on Feb. 12 in the 2700 block of Oxford Drive near Flat Shoals Road just before 7 p.m. FBI Atlanta SWAT announced the arrest of an unidentified person of interest, and that the suspect was arrested in Atlanta.

“Last night, FBI Atlanta SWAT and our partners at U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Atlanta Police Department and the Dekalb County Police Department executed a search warrant and arrested a person of interest in the murder of Dequavious Graves, a United States Postal Service mail carrier who was killed last week while delivering mail in Decatur,” the agency tweeted Wednesday.

From Fox 5:

Inspector White with the United States Postal Inspection Service said Atlanta police also wanted the person of interest for a murder in the city. That person was apprehended on an outstanding APD warrant. Further details of the warrant have not yet been provided. Authorities have not identified the person of interest or when they were arrested.

Federal investigators announced earlier this week that they are offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Graves’ killing, according to USA Today. Graves’ family said he had been working as a mail carrier and running the same route for about three years prior to the shooting.

“This was a very cowardly move, and I want you to please come forward and give yourself up,” Graves’ mother, Shannon Graves, said during an interview with 11 Alive in a message to her son’s killer or killers.

We will be following this story closely and updating it as more details emerge.

