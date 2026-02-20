The Gag Is…Keke Palmer Candidly Claims She’s ‘Almost 100% Sure’ She’s Asexual—‘I Have No Interest In Anyone’

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

You know “your girrrrrrl,” Keke Palmer is always keeping it real, and this time she’s sparking conversation after opening up about her sexuality. On Feb. 16, the Nope star shared a candid Valentine’s Day recap, revealing that she was “asexual” after spending the loving holiday surrounded by family, without any romance in sight.

“Chile, let’s talk about it. How was your Valentine’s Day? I spent mine with my mom, sister and son. Then went to a colleagues smashing birthday bash,” she penned on Instagram. “Yea, I said smashing. Absolutely nothing romantic went down, crazy right!”

She continued,

“I’m so cute! But I like no one and I’m almost 100% sure I’m asexual. I have no interest in anyone, but I wish I did!”

What does being asexual even mean anyway? Asexuality refers to experiencing little to no sexual attraction toward others. Like all sexual orientations, it exists on a spectrum and can look different from person to person.

Social media users react to Keke Palmer’s “asexual” status.

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions to Palmer’s revelation. Many applauded her honesty, while others questioned whether she was being serious.

“Ur actually WAY too advanced for anyone I could even think of,” SZA commented.

Asking for clarification, another fan questioned:

“Asexual (not attracted to people in a sexy way) or aromantic (not attracted…in a romantic way)? Either way it’s cool you’re potentially one of us.”

A third Reddit user said they had a feeling Keke was probably just joking when she used the term.

“Love her, but I have a feeling she’s joking about this one,” they penned.

This isn’t the first time the actress has spoken publicly about her sexuality.

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

This isn’t the first time Keke Palmer has spoken openly about her sexuality. In 2023, while accepting the Vanguard Award from the Los Angeles LGBT Center, she reflected on her complicated relationship with sexuality and gender.

“You know, it’s, ‘I never felt straight enough. I never felt gay enough. And I never felt woman enough. I never felt man enough.’ You know, I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

She went on to explain how those feelings shaped her self-expression and her way of navigating the world.

“So often, I lead with masculinity. And as a woman, I’ve always been met with so much disdain, you know what I mean?” Palmer said. “I think so much of that came from who I thought I had to be to get respect, admiration and love. And I’ve always really wanted to be like my father…to want to be taken seriously and not diminish because I was a woman. You know, that’s always been a source of — I guess you would say — pain and resentment.”

At one point, Palmer became emotional as she discussed her struggles with gender identity and societal expectations.

“Why did my gender have to define the power I have in the world? And why does my gender get to decide my sexuality?” she asked. “You know, since I was younger, I always questioned the boxes I was forced to be in and it starts with who you’re supposed to be as a child. You’re supposed to be as a black person or whatever the background you are from… Then those walls just try to cave you in from every damn angle, who you are as a creative, who you are as a friend.”

Ending her speech with a moment of gratitude, Palmer thanked the audience and fans, saying she was blessed to be held by a community that understood the courage it takes to live authentically.

“I’m truly so grateful to be seen in this room because I know I’m surrounded by people who know without a doubt what it’s like to decide to be who you are in a world that tells you to be everything but yourself.”

What do you think? Is Keke Palmer really asexual or just venting about V-Day?

