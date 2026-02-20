Charleston White & Samaria Rice Talk Tamir’s Legacy on Z1079

Source: Matty Willz / Radio-One

Charleston White and Samaria Rice visited Z1079’s The Day Party for a powerful conversation in Cleveland. Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf led the interview during the Friday broadcast.

White spoke on how Tamir Rice’s death shaped his activism and public voice. He said the case deeply affected him while he worked on juvenile justice reform in Washington, D.C. He also revealed that many of his early viral moments were connected to his frustration over the national response.

White credited Tamir’s story as a turning point in his rise as a controversial but outspoken figure.

Samaria Rice shared updates on the Tamir Rice Foundation and its mission. She invited the community to support upcoming events in the city. The foundation will host a Charleston White comedy fundraiser on February 27, and a youth-focused event will follow at the downtown Cleveland Public Library.

Rice spent most of his time emphasizing unity, community presence, and supporting the next generation.

You can watch the full interview below.

The register for the Let’s Talk About It comedy fundraiser featuring Charleston White on February 27, CLICK HERE.

The Tamir Rice Foundation also is putting on the Charleston White Community Speaker & Youth Engagement Discussion on Saturday, February 28, at the Carl B. Stokes Library. This is a free event, but an adult must accompany children.

