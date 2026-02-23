Listen Live
Fan Favorite Lakewood Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

Roman Fountain Pizza in Lakewood closed after decades of serving the community, owners say in a social post.

Published on February 23, 2026
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Roman Fountain Pizza in Lakewood has closed its doors for good after decades as a neighborhood favorite.

Owners made the announcement on social media Sunday, thanking customers for years of support.

The pizzeria had been a local staple on Detroit Avenue for generations.

Regulars praised the pizza, subs and community feel in online comments.

In their message, the family wished the community well as they move on from the business.

The closure marks the end of a long chapter for one of Lakewood’s cherished restaurants.

Fan Favorite Lakewood Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

