Source: General / Radio One

CANTON, Ohio — A Stark County judge sentenced a Canton couple Friday after they pleaded guilty in the starvation death of their 3-year-old son.

Demetres Givens and Jamie Thompson admitted to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment for starving the boy over months.

Court records show the child died after prolonged malnutrition and missed medical care.

Police first found the child unresponsive in his bed at the couple’s home in May 2025.

Prosecutors say the pair ignored signs of severe malnourishment and canceled medical appointments.

The judge imposed prison terms reflecting the severity of the neglect and the child’s slow death.

Family members and authorities called the case heartbreaking and urged stronger child welfare oversight.

Canton Couple Sentenced for Starving 3-Year-Old to Death was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com