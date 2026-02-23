Top Beauty Products People Always Ask About

Source: Jorge Elizaquibel / Getty

If your beauty shelf needs a refresh, you’re in luck. From viral hair saviors to foundations that refuse to budge, these are the products everyone seems to be talking about right now. Consider this your ultimate guide to the most popular beauty products and buys worth adding to your cart.

K18 Shampoo

Let’s start with haircare, where K18 is leading the charge. Available at Sephora, this color-safe, pH-optimized shampoo does more than just cleanse. It helps maintain overall hair health while fighting frizz, preserving color, and boosting shine. It’s the kind of multitasker that makes your hair feel freshly treated after every wash. The best part of all? It’s perfect for all hair types.

Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo

Another cult favorite in the shower is Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo. This highly concentrated formula is designed especially for medium-to-coarse hair and works to repair everyday damage in just one wash. It strengthens and reinforces hair bonds, replenishes moisture, smooths frizz, and enhances softness and shine. If your strands are stressed from heat styling or color treatments, this one’s a go-to.

Cécred Restoring Hair and Edge Drops

For anyone focused on scalp health and density, Cécred’s Restoring Hair and Edge drops have been making serious waves. This powerful daily serum is clinically tested to visibly improve hair density up to 1.5 times, supporting healthier-looking, fuller hair over time. By targeting scalp health and follicle vitality, it’s become a must-have for those looking to boost thickness. Just note: purchases are limited to five bottles per customer, so use it slowly and wisely.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

When it comes to complexion, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation remains a fan favorite. Known for its soft-matte finish and impressive shade range, this long-wearing foundation features climate-adaptive technology designed to resist heat, sweat, and shine. It delivers smooth, shine-free coverage that lasts all day without feeling heavy.

And if you need anymore convincing, Fenty’s amazing foundation earned a spot on Time Magazine’s “2025 Best Inventions Hall Of Fame” list.

Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain

If you love a quick flush of color, Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain is the ultimate multitasker. This award-winning jelly formula has a bouncy texture that delivers sheer, buildable color to both lips and cheeks. It’s long-lasting, easy to blend, and perfect for that fresh, dewy look.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

Of course, no beauty roundup would be complete without mentioning Estée Lauder’s new Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation. The iconic formula recently received its first update since 1997, and it’s more advanced than ever. Did we mention it’s approved by THE Nia Long, too? With 36-hour color-true wear, transfer-proof and waterproof performance, and resistance to sweat and humidity, it’s built to last.

Powered by Polymer Mesh Matrix Technology and the Double Balancing Complex with AlgaNiacin™, it offers 36-hour oil control and 72-hour hydration. Available in 57 shades developed using years of Color Capture Technology, it provides buildable medium-to-full coverage with a breathable matte finish. Plus, it’s oil-free, dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, non-acnegenic, and free from animal-derived ingredients, drying alcohol, sulfates, and synthetic fragrance.

Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

For those who want coverage and sun protection in one step, Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation is a standout. Available at Sephora, this two-in-one formula offers a natural finish with light-to-medium buildable coverage and 100 percent mineral SPF 30. It’s made without pore-clogging ingredients, making it a safe choice for sensitive or breakout-prone skin.

Josie Vanilla Bean Whipped Argan Oil Refillable Firming Body Butter

Finally, body care is having a moment too, and the Josie Maran Vanilla Bean Whipped Argan Oil Refillable Firming Body Butter is leading the glow-up. This air-whipped moisturizer melts quickly into skin, delivering intense hydration and a visibly firmer feel. Infused with pure vanilla bean extract, it falls into the warm and spicy fragrance family with a warm, sheer scent that lingers beautifully. The result? Smooth, radiant skin from head to toe.

From bond-building shampoos to bulletproof foundations and glow-boosting body care, these beauty favorites have earned their hype. If you’re looking to upgrade your routine, this solid lineup of beauty products is a pretty flawless place to start.

Top Beauty Products People Always Ask About