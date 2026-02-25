Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From critical voting rights legislation and vehicle safety alerts to an inspiring story of civic duty and a heartbreaking call to action for a missing child, here is a breakdown of what we need to know.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Voting Access Under Threat: The SAVE Act Debate
his week, the U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on the SAVE Act, a controversial bill that would mandate in-person proof of citizenship to register for federal elections, including the 2026 midterms. While proponents argue for election integrity, opponents raise serious concerns about the barriers it would create. The legislation faces a significant hurdle, as it is unlikely to secure the votes needed to overcome a Democratic filibuster. For many in our community, this bill represents a direct threat to voting access, potentially disenfranchising mail-in voters and other groups who already face challenges in reaching the polls. This legislative battle highlights the ongoing fight to protect and preserve the voting rights our ancestors fought so hard to win.ation.
Safety Alert: Major GM SUV Recall
General Motors has announced a significant recall affecting over 43,000 SUVs from the 2022 model year. The recall includes popular Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac models and addresses a serious transmission failure risk. The problem stems from a faulty control valve that can lead to harsh shifting. In more severe cases, it could cause the rear wheels to lock up while the vehicle is in motion, creating a dangerous situation for drivers and passengers. Owners of these vehicles are advised to pay close attention to their vehicle’s performance. If you notice any issues, contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for more information and guidance on next steps.
Inspiring Legacy: Mrs. Virginia Dillard Casts Her Vote at 105
In a powerful display of civic responsibility, 105-year-old Mrs. Virginia Dillard of Harrison County, Texas, made her voice heard by casting her vote in the Texas primary. Born just after women secured the right to vote, Mrs. Dillard was denied her own right to participate in elections until she was 50 due to discriminatory laws. Her journey to the polling station is a profound reminder of the struggles and triumphs of our elders. Her message to the younger generation is a call to action: “The future belongs to them and they must learn the power of their participation.” Mrs. Dillard’s story is a testament to the importance and power of every single vote.
Community Call to Action: Help Find Genesis Reed
Finally, in a critical alert for our community, two-year-old Genesis Reed has been missing from Enterprise, Alabama, since February 16th. She is described as a Black girl with a light complexion, long black hair, and brown eyes. She stands at 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 30 pounds. Genesis was reportedly last seen near Apache Drive. Authorities now believe she may have been missing for several weeks before the official report was filed. As a community, we must remain vigilant. If you have any information, please come forward to help bring Genesis home safely.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com