Samuel L. Jackson Narrates The Next Chapter of The Original Icon: SUPERSTAR

The adidas Originals Superstar is back in the spotlight, and this time, it’s getting the full Hollywood-meets-streetwear treatment.

For its Spring 2026 campaign, adidas Originals has teamed up once again with the legendary Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as the voice and face of the franchise’s latest cinematic chapter. Think less traditional ad, more stylish short film — complete with surreal vibes, famous faces, and a hotel where time doesn’t exist.

A Star-Studded Search for “Superstars”

In the new campaign, Samuel L. Jackson plays a traveler on a mission, roaming the mysterious “Hotel Superstar” in search of his perfect pair. Along the way, he runs into a seriously impressive lineup of cultural heavy-hitters, all rocking the iconic sneaker.

That cast includes:

Kendall Jenner

JENNIE

Lamine Yamal

Baby Keem

James Harden

Tyshawn Jones

Olivia Dean

Each celebrity represents a different corner of music, sports, fashion, and culture — showing how the Superstar has stayed relevant across generations.

Inside the “Hotel Superstar”

Directed by photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet, the campaign unfolds inside a dreamlike hotel filled with endless hallways and doors that open into each star’s world.

As Samuel L. Jackson moves from room to room, viewers get a glimpse into each icon’s creativity and personality — all tied together by the same classic sneaker. It’s a clever way of showing how the Superstar connects people across time, trends, and industries.

”The campaign celebrates the next era of the Superstar through both timeless design and cultural relevance,” said Annie Barrett, Vice President of Marketing, adidas Originals. “Superstars never go away, they are timeless and iconic. This season, we continue to show the relevance of this sneaker across music, fashion, sport, and art. The new campaign pushes the bounds of reality with unexpected twists, with Samuel L. Jackson leading this dynamic narrative.”

A Fresh Take on a Classic

Alongside the campaign, adidas is also updating the Superstar look for Spring 2026 with subtle design upgrades. Expect:

The classic black-and-white base, now boosted with bold red accents

Sleeker textures and cleaner finishes

A mix of nostalgic athletic vibes and modern tailoring

The men’s line leans into relaxed tracksuits, color-blocking, denim shorts, and neutral-toned jerseys. Meanwhile, the women’s collection reworks the track jacket in everything from faux leather to crochet, blurring the line between sporty and high-fashion — with Kendall Jenner leading the way.

Going Global

The Superstar Spring 2026 campaign is rolling out worldwide with digital content, brand activations, and immersive in-person experiences designed to bring “Hotel Superstar” to life.

With Samuel L. Jackson guiding viewers through a surreal world and stars like Baby Keem, JENNIE, and James Harden adding their own flavor, adidas is reminding everyone why the Superstar is still exactly that — a superstar.

