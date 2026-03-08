WHM: 10 Black Female Music Pioneers You Should Know

Regardless of the genre, women have played a monumental role in crafting the music we know and love today. From the earliest years of folk to the current soul divas on the Billboard charts, the melodies that make up our culture just wouldn’t sound the same if not heard from the feminine perspective.

As you can see from the generations of Black female music icons below, it goes without saying that your favorite song of all time is probably by one of these queens:

However, the superstar sisters we just mentioned wouldn’t have a path to follow without the pioneers who came before them. While some have received their flowers in the form of accolades, tributes and simple shout-outs, others don’t often get the credit they so much deserve.

That’s why we figured the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) would be a perfect time to highlight a handful or two that truly paved the way for modern pop music. Lyrically, vocally and, yes, even spiritually, these 10 women changed the game in their respective genres for others after them to have equal or much greater success. Even if just a contemporary that added something to the musical melting pot, the most important aspect is their presence mattered with a lasting imprint on our culture.

From gospel to girl groups, rock to rap, do yourself a favor and learn something this Women’s History Month from a melodic point of view. Be sure to thank us later.

Celebrate International Women’s Day and the entire Women’s History Month in general with us by taking a look at 10 Black female music pioneers who you should know about if you don’t already:

Janie Hunter

FOLK SPIRITUAL

Folk is one of the earliest forms of song, and Janie Hunter’s singing alongside the Moving Star Hall praise house of Johns Island, South Carolina gave many some of their earliest connections to soul music.