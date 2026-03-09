Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While She Was Inside

Gunfire directed at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home while she was reportedly inside.

Police arrested a 30-year-old woman believed to be connected to the shooting, found an assault rifle in her vehicle.

Authorities continue investigating the incident, including whether the home was specifically targeted.

Source: Aeon / Getty

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home became the scene of a frightening incident over the weekend after gunfire was directed at the property while the singer was reportedly inside.

According to law enforcement officials, the shooting took place around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Authorities say a woman parked across from the gated entrance of the home and fired several rounds toward the property before quickly leaving the area.

At least one bullet reportedly struck the home and penetrated part of an exterior wall. Investigators also found bullet holes in the property’s front gate and in a recreational vehicle parked outside the residence.

Despite the alarming situation, police confirmed that no one was injured during the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said officers immediately began searching for the suspect after receiving a 911 call reporting the gunfire. Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a white Tesla that sped away from the area shortly after the shots were fired.

Police launched an aerial search using a helicopter and were able to track the vehicle as it headed south along Coldwater Canyon Drive. Authorities followed the car until it eventually stopped at a shopping center in Sherman Oaks.

About 30 minutes after the initial emergency call, officers arrested a 30-year-old woman believed to be connected to the shooting. Her identity has not yet been publicly released, and investigators have not announced a possible motive.

When police searched the suspect’s vehicle, they reportedly discovered an assault rifle along with several shell casings.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting and whether the home was specifically targeted.

Rihanna currently lives at the Beverly Hills property with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three young children. The couple share sons RZA and Riot, and recently welcomed their third child, Rocki, who is just over five months old.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any other family members were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about safety around celebrity homes, especially in neighborhoods like Beverly Hills where many high-profile entertainers live.

For now, police say the most important outcome is that no one was hurt during the frightening situation.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and review surveillance footage from the surrounding area as they work to understand exactly what happened.

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While She Was Inside was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com