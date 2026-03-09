10 Players the Browns Could Draft in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

Offensive line help or wide receiver?

The Cleveland Browns are drawing major attention as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

The franchise currently holds two first-round picks, giving Cleveland valuable early flexibility. Analysts across the league have already highlighted several roster needs.

Many experts point to offensive tackle as a top priority for the Browns. Others believe the offense needs another explosive playmaker. Some analysts also see defensive depth as an area Cleveland could address.

Early mock drafts have already linked several prospects to Cleveland. Fans and analysts continue debating different draft strategies.

Should the Browns grab a playmaker and draft a wide receiver early to help the offense? Or should they reinforce the aging offensive line?

Should the Browns grab a playmaker and draft a wide receiver early to help the offense? Or should they reinforce the aging offensive line?

Here are ten players Cleveland could target in the first round based on projections and team needs.

10 players the Browns could draft in the first round

1. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling has emerged as one of the most commonly linked prospects to the Browns in early mock drafts. The Georgia tackle offers size, power, and experience against top SEC pass rushers. If Cleveland wants a long-term answer protecting the quarterback, Freeling checks a lot of boxes.