10 Players the Browns Could Draft in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft
- Offensive line and wide receiver are top priorities for the Browns in the 2026 draft.
- Several OT prospects like Freeling, Fano, and Mauigoa are projected to be Browns targets.
- WR options like Tate, Cooper, and Tyson could also provide an offensive boost for Cleveland.
Offensive line help or wide receiver?
The Cleveland Browns are drawing major attention as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.
The franchise currently holds two first-round picks, giving Cleveland valuable early flexibility. Analysts across the league have already highlighted several roster needs.
Many experts point to offensive tackle as a top priority for the Browns. Others believe the offense needs another explosive playmaker. Some analysts also see defensive depth as an area Cleveland could address.
Early mock drafts have already linked several prospects to Cleveland. Fans and analysts continue debating different draft strategies.
Should the Browns grab a playmaker and draft a wide receiver early to help the offense? Or should they reinforce the aging offensive line?
10 players the Browns could draft in the first round
1. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Freeling has emerged as one of the most commonly linked prospects to the Browns in early mock drafts. The Georgia tackle offers size, power, and experience against top SEC pass rushers. If Cleveland wants a long-term answer protecting the quarterback, Freeling checks a lot of boxes.
2. Spencer Fano, OL/OT, Utah
Fano has quickly climbed draft boards after a strong season and impressive combine performance. His versatility to play multiple positions along the offensive line makes him especially valuable. Analysts have repeatedly connected him to Cleveland as a plug-and-play option.
3. Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
Mauigoa is one of the most physically dominant offensive linemen in this draft class. The Miami standout has the size and strength teams look for in a franchise tackle. Cleveland is projected to target linemen like him to stabilize the offensive front.
4. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Tate would give the Browns a dynamic pass catcher with strong ties to Ohio football fans. The Ohio State receiver is a sharp route runner and has reliable hands. Adding him would inject youth and explosiveness into Cleveland’s receiving corps.
5. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Cooper has been gaining attention as one of the Big Ten’s most productive wideouts. His size and ability to win contested catches make him an intriguing first-round option. Several mock drafts have placed him with Cleveland’s later first-round selection.
6. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Tyson has developed into one of the more exciting offensive playmakers in college football. His speed and big-play ability could stretch defenses and open space underneath. Analysts see him as a potential value pick if Cleveland looks for a receiver in the 20s.
7. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Miller has been a steady presence on Clemson’s offensive line during his college career. Scouts like his combination of size, strength, and pass protection skills. He could become a long-term tackle option for a Browns team that values strong line play.
8. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Concepcion has drawn attention for his versatility as both a receiver and playmaker in space. His quickness and ability after the catch make him dangerous with the ball in his hands. That skill set could give Cleveland another weapon in the passing game.
9. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Proctor is one of the most talented offensive linemen in college football. The Alabama tackle brings elite size and athletic ability to the position. If Cleveland continues to prioritize offensive line depth, Proctor would be a logical target.
10. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Styles is one of the few defensive prospects frequently connected to Cleveland in early projections. The former Ohio State standout offers speed, range, and versatility at linebacker. His athleticism could help strengthen the Browns’ defensive front seven.
