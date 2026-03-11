Source: howtogoto / Getty

Tornado warnings were issued in parts of Northeast Ohio as strong storms pushed across the region.

Forecasters say the first round of storms brought heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts during the morning hours. Tornado warnings and severe weather alerts were issued as storms tracked through communities including Lorain, Elyria, Medina, and parts of western Cuyahoga County.

Meteorologists warned that additional storms could develop later in the day as the atmosphere remains unstable. The second round could bring more heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated severe weather across the region.

Areas including Cleveland, Lakewood, Parma, Strongsville, and Akron could see additional thunderstorms as the system moves east across Northeast Ohio.

The main concerns with both rounds of storms include damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and localized flooding from heavy downpours, according to the forecast.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather aware and monitor alerts as conditions continue to develop across Northeast Ohio.

Tornado Warnings Issued in Northeast Ohio as Storms Move Through was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com