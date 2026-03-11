President Donald Trump Sees Drop In Support From MAGA Influencers

President Donald Trump sailed confidently into victory in 2024 over Vice President Kamala Harris with the support of the sphere of right-leaning podcast hosts and related figureheads. With President Donald Trump’s MAGA policies coming under fire from all sides, it appears that many supporters or those who were initially approving of the administration are stepping back and putting forth critiques.

This morning on MS Now’s Morning Joe, the hosts opened up a segment that focused on podcast host Joe Rogan criticizing the current conflict in Iran under President Donald Trump’s orders.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it,” Rogan said in the clip ahead of the panel discussion.

Morning Joe’s lead host, Joe Scarborough, pointed to the infighting happening in the world of so-called “bro culture” and how fragmented that portion of Trump’s base is regarding the current wartime strategies of the president.

“You got Andrew Schultz, who was sort of, you know, MAGA-curious or was he a MAGA supporter? Whatever he was, he’s not anymore; like he’s firing on all cylinders against Epstein, against Iran. A lot of these guys, you know, that were supposed to be the avatars of the bro culture. They’re going, ‘yeah, no.'”

Check out the full MS Now segment in question below.

