Trump Nominee Drops Out After 'White Identity' Defense Gets Him Dragged

President Donald Trump nominated yet another white nationalist to serve in his administration, and now that nominee has withdrawn his candidacy to serve in the role after his confirmation hearing in February resulted in him being publicly dragged to grand wizard hell and back by Democratic lawmakers over his insistence that “white culture” is under attack in the U.S.

Meet Jeremy Carl, who Trump nominated to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs in June, according to Politico.

Carl had a rough go of it last month — Black History Month — when he was grilled by lawmakers like Democratic Senators Chris Murphy, Cory Booker and Tim Kaine on his adherence to the white nationalist Great Replacement Theory, also referred to as “White Replacement Theory,” which insists that white people are being systematically replaced by Black and brown immigrants, and one that was referenced in a manifesto left by Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron, who, of course, went on to target and gun down 10 Black people in cold blood.

All in all, the hearing served as a picture-perfect demonstration of how the white, fragile, and desperately delusional narrative around so-called anti-white discrimination can’t withstand even the least amount of scrutiny.

Probably the first moment of the hearing to go viral on social media happened when Carl — who wrote a book published in 2024, titled, The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart— was asked by Murphy to define “white identity” and explain why he thinks it’s being erased, which resulted in KKKarl sweating bullets and getting teary-eyed while stammering over every sentence except, “Thank you for your question, Senator,” which he seemed to repeat before answering nearly every question throughout the hearing.

“Tell me how you define white identity and what you think is being erased about white identity,” Murphy said.

“Certain types of um, Anglo-derived culture that comes from our history,” Carl responded.

“Uh, you know, Senator, I would say if you were to look at the book by one of your former Senate colleagues, Born Fighting, the sort of Scotch-Irish military culture and certain, you know, pride that went with that. That would be one example,” he continued.

So, white American culture is being erased because of Carl’s perceived lack of pride for — *checks notes* — “Scotch-Irish military culture.” Got it.

“You’re now retreating to ethnic identity,” Murphy interjected. “You don’t speak about ethnic identity, you speak about white identity. So tell me the values that stitch together ‘white identity,’ and that make it different than Black identity.”

“I would say that the white church is very different than the Black church in terms of its tone and style, on average. Um, food ways could often be different. Music could be different,” Carl responded.

Is this guy really out here claiming “white identity” is going the way of the dinosaurs because Black church choirs sing with the holy ghost and clap on the two and four, and cook with spices that exceed a pinch of sea salt and a smidgen of rosemary and raisin residue? (I don’t actually know any white recipes, but I have it on good authority that Caucasian cuisine is as bland as Taylor Swift’s “Earth, Wind & Fire” cover — both of which will get you uninvited from all cookouts in perpetuity.)

“And those are being erased?” Murphy asked.

“Well, if you look at the Super Bowl halftime show, which was not in English this year,” Carl responded.

If Bad Bunny would stop oppressing white people by singing in Spanish as they try to watch football while dipping their nachos in guacamole in peace, that would be great.

Carl, of course, still hadn’t explained why he thinks the mere existence of non-white cultural things equates to the erasure of white culture, whatever the hell that is.

“So our ability to access white churches, or white food, or white music is being erased?” Murphy asked.

“I am concerned with the majority of common American culture that we had for some time, that through particularly mass immigration, I think has become much more balkanized, and I think that weakens us…I’m not apologizing for it,” Carl said.

There you have it, folks, non-whiteness “weakens” the nation, says a guy who would likely deny allegations of being a white nationalist.

Meanwhile, Kaine pointed out, as I have many times, the absurdity of believing white people are the underdogs in a nation where every industry and every pillar of its power structure is dominated by whiteness.

Anyway, now that Carl is out of the running, he’s out here pretending his withdrawal comes due to a lack of “unanimous support” from the GOP; not because he embarrassed himself and Great Replacement theorists everywhere by revealing their white-tearsy nonsense as the white supremacist propaganda that it demonstrably is.

From Politico:

In announcing his withdrawal in a social media post, Carl thanked the administration for nominating him and praised the White House for being willing not “to simply pick nominees from the same stable of ‘business as usual’ possibilities” for the role. “Unfortunately, for senior positions such as this one, the support of the President and Secretary of State is very important but not sufficient,” said Carl, who served as deputy assistant secretary of the Interior during Trump’s first administration. “We also needed the unanimous support of every GOP Senator on the Committee on Foreign Relations, given the unanimous opposition of Senate Democrats to my candidacy, and unfortunately, at this time this unanimous support was not forthcoming.”

Carl also wrote a lengthy response to Murphy on X, trying his hardest to whitesplain why his defense of “white culture” isn’t racist, before walking his entire narrative back by claiming, “I firmly believe that Americans of *every* race or cultural background can ultimately share in and contribute to that culture,” so long as it doesn’t “change so quickly” that “cultural unity is damaged and our cultural identity as a nation becomes unclear.” (He means un-white. He should stop being such a KKKoward and admit it.)

If we’re being honest, Carl would have fit in perfectly in an administration that has dedicated itself to fighting the fictional fight against anti-whiteness. Unfortunately, he simply said too much of the quiet part out loud.

Next time, save it for your therapist or your local Klan meeting, Carl.

