Cook'd: The Cap Sessions - They Roast, You Vote
Cook'd: The Cap Sessions – They Roast, You Vote
Introducing… COOK’D: The Cap Sessions with DJ J Dough 🔥 They Roast, The City VOTES!
Each session, two challengers go head-to-head, cappin on each other to see who really got the best wit.
How it works:
Each week, YOU decide who wins. The winner moves on to the next round to face a brand new challenger.
LOCK IN with DJ J Dough every other Saturday for the latest battle
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Vote here for your pick of the week!
Register here to get in the Hot Seat!
Week 1: Keez vs. Black Daryl
- Dawn Staley Heads to Championship Game As Geno Auriemma Crashes Out, Social Media Rips Him
- Jonathan Majors Falls Through A Window On Set of Daily Wire Untitled Action Film
- R&B Icon Maxwell Drops Details on New Album and Upcoming Tour
- US Military Searching For Pilot After Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Iran
- Pete Hegseth Fired US Army Chief Of Staff So He Can Be Racist In Peace
- Gen Z Slang Deeply Rooted In Black Culture, Linguistic Experts Say
- Black Professor Sews Quilt Honoring Civil Rights Activist Fannie Lou Hamer
- LeBron James Responds To Backlash For His Memphis-Hating Rant: “Did I Say I Don’t Like Black People?”
- Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 3, 2026
- Rev. Al Sharpton On Why The Church Remains A Pillar In The Black Community
Cook'd: The Cap Sessions – They Roast, You Vote was originally published on wiznation.com
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