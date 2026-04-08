DaBaby Responds to Backlash After Passing on Painting of His Kids

DaBaby requested artist remove public images of painting featuring his daughters, citing desire to protect their privacy.

Debate highlights tensions between public figures' personal lives and fans' desire for access and creativity.

DaBaby prioritizes family's wellbeing over public reactions, emphasizing his role as a father over his celebrity status.

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

DaBaby is clearing the air after a viral video sparked strong reactions online and ignited conversations about privacy, parenting, and boundaries in the public eye. The rapper recently found himself trending after footage surfaced showing him walking past an artist outside a nightclub in Dallas who attempted to present him with a custom painting featuring his two daughters.

[zype. id=”69d6dc7ac748ef2cd3a24114″]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the video, the artist—identified as B. White Creations—stood outside the venue holding the artwork, which he described as a tribute to the rapper. As DaBaby approached the entrance, he walked by without stopping to acknowledge the painting. That brief moment quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with viewers offering mixed reactions. Some people criticized the rapper for appearing dismissive, while others defended him, saying he had every right to protect his family’s privacy.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After the clip spread widely, DaBaby chose to address the situation directly. He spoke out in a video message, explaining that his reaction had nothing to do with disrespect toward the artist. Instead, he said his response was motivated by his role as a father and his desire to keep his children out of public attention.

According to DaBaby, he believes strongly in maintaining clear boundaries when it comes to his daughters. He stressed that his children are private individuals and did not choose to live in the spotlight simply because of his career. For that reason, he expressed discomfort with a stranger creating artwork featuring his daughters and sharing images of them publicly.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The rapper also revealed that he reached out and asked the artist to remove any photos of the painting from social media. However, he said the images remained online despite his request, which added to his frustration. He emphasized that while fans and supporters often show appreciation in creative ways, he draws the line when it involves his children’s likeness without permission.

The situation has sparked broader conversations online about celebrity parenting and personal boundaries. Many fans pointed out that while public figures often share parts of their lives with supporters, their children still deserve privacy and protection. Others argued that the artist likely meant no harm and simply wanted to show admiration.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Regardless of the divided opinions, DaBaby made it clear that his priority remains the safety and well-being of his family. He acknowledged that people may have different views on how celebrities handle public interactions, but for him, being a father comes before everything else.

Related Article: DaBaby Is Now A Trump Supporter, Calls Him “Gangsta” For Kodak Black Pardon

Related Article: DaBaby Claps Back After BOGO Concert Tickets Go Viral

As the debate continues, the viral moment serves as a reminder of how quickly situations involving public figures can escalate online—and how personal decisions, especially those involving family, can spark conversations far beyond a single interaction.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

DaBaby Responds to Backlash After Passing on Painting of His Kids was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com