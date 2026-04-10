Offset Released From Hospital, Shares Update After He Was Shot At FL Casino: ‘Life’s A Gamble & I’m Still Playing To Win’

Offset is on the mend back home after a shooting at a Miami-area casino put him in the hospital last Monday (April 6) night.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

TMZ reports that the rapper was released after he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while he was outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The incident took place while he was in the casino’s valet area. After the “Stir Fry” star was rushed to the hospital, police arrested rapper Lil Tjay and one of his associates.

According to TMZ, Lil Tjay allegedly started a sqaubble with Offset and cops claim his associate shot Offset during the altercation. Tjay was booked for an overnight stay in jail on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charge. When he was released, Tjay called Offset a “rat.” An upset Offset fired back at a story about it online, commenting, “U Ain’t Buss Nun.”

As reporters followed Tjay after his release on bond Tuesday, he said:

“The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this: ‘Yo, that n***a shot me, that n***a shot me!’ N***a is a rat. I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That sh*t is crazy. I will smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset.”

Hip-Hop Wired reported that DJ Akademiks revealed a theory behind the altercation and shooting based on an unreleased interview. He claimed Lil Tjay said Offset owed him $10,000 and when confronted about paying it back, the messy Migo allegedly said “get it back in blood.”

Offset didn’t address the details of the shooting as the criminal investigation continues, but he did speak out with an update after his release from the hospital. On Friday, he took to Instagram with a handwritten message about how he’s doing.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good… but I’m planning to get better!” he wrote. “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses…Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win,” he continued.

That sentiment seemingly still applies to Offset’s ongoing divorce drama with Cardi B after he reportedly demanded a DNA test for her youngest son with Stefon Diggs. Hopefully, Offset can get some rest from the mess because Cardi doesn’t play about court or her kids.

Offset Released From Hospital, Shares Update After He Was Shot At FL Casino: ‘Life’s A Gamble & I’m Still Playing To Win’ was originally published on bossip.com