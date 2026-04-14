'What's The Reality?' Podcast: ‘The Bachelorette’ Couple Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Address Lack Of Support For Black Love Stories In Franchise

Black Bachelorette couples face disparities in visibility and reception compared to other fan-favorites.

Charity felt pressure to present herself flawlessly due to her Blackness, limiting her natural reactions.

Charity and Dotun's historic engagement was not fully embraced by the franchise, despite their efforts to 'play it perfect.'

Source: What’s The Reality Podcast

A The Bachelorette success story is speaking out about disparities in fan support across the franchise and BOSSIP has an exclusive preview clip.

In a raw and revealing conversation on Amber “AD” Smith’s What’s the Reality? podcast airing Wednesday, Charity Lawson and her fiancé Dotun Olubeko are opening up about what they describe as a persistent lack of support for Black relationships within The Bachelor universe.

The couple who made history as the franchise’s first monoracial Black couple to get engaged reflected on the disparity in visibility and reception compared to other fan-favorite pairings.

Source: What’s The Reality Podcast

“It’s a conversation that should be had more,” Lawson said, noting that while the show’s audience demographics may play a role, it doesn’t fully explain the imbalance. Source: What’s The Reality Podcast

Lawson, who led Season 20 of The Bachelorette, also described the heightened pressure she felt to present herself in a near-flawless way, both as a lead and as a contestant, because of her Blackness.

“There’s certain ways I couldn’t even react or respond,” she said, pointing to the scrutiny she navigated while representing a milestone moment for the franchise.

Her fiancé Olubeko echoed those sentiments, adding that their historic engagement was not fully embraced in the way they initially expected.

Source: What’s The Reality Podcast

The couple also pointed to measurable disparities, including social media traction and audience engagement, suggesting that even when they “played it as perfect as [they] could,” their story wasn’t amplified at the same level as others.

Despite their frustrations, both Lawson and Olubeko emphasized that their love story remains valid and worthy of celebration.

“Our story deserves to be amplified,” Lawson said. “It deserves to be treated the exact same way that other stories are.”

Olubeko took the conversation a step further.

“I really wish people saw character for character,” he said. “Stop looking at skin color, that s*** doesn’t matter.”

The interview marks one of the most direct critiques from a successful couple within the long-running franchise, which has faced ongoing conversations around diversity and representation in recent years.

What do YOU think about Charity and Dotun not being fully embraced by fans of The Bachelor universe?

New episodes of What’s the Reality? air every Wednesday.

'What's The Reality?' Podcast: ‘The Bachelorette’ Couple Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Address Lack Of Support For Black Love Stories In Franchise was originally published on bossip.com