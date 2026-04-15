Cavs Playoff Schedule: Round 1 Dates & How To Watch
Cavs Playoff Schedule: Round 1 Dates & How To Watch
The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the playoffs.
Cleveland opens its first-round series Saturday as the postseason officially begins. The Cavs will face the Toronto Raptors in Round 1.
Game 1 tips off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. The series will follow the standard best-of-seven format.
Games 1 and 2 will take place in Cleveland. The series then shifts to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. Additional games will be played if necessary.
Full game times and TV assignments continue to roll out as the league finalizes the national schedule.
Round 1 Schedule (Cavs vs. Raptors)
- Game 1: Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. in Cleveland
- Game 2: Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in Cleveland
- Game 3: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. in Toronto
- Game 4: Sunday, April 26 at 1 p.m. in Toronto
- Game 5 (if needed): TBD
- Game 6 (if needed): TBD
- Game 7 (if needed): TBD
How To Watch The Cavs Playoff Games
Cavs playoff games will air across several national networks.
Games 1 and 3 will air on Prime Video. Game 2 will be available on Peacock, and Game 4 will air on ESPN.
Streaming options include:
- Live TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling
- NBA League Pass (for out-of-market viewing)
- Network apps tied to your TV provider
What To Watch For
The Cavs enter the playoffs with expectations.
Cleveland returns to the postseason with a healthy core and home-court advantage to start the series. The midseason trades, namely for James Harden, have added an extra layer of urgency to challenge for a championship this year.
The matchup against Toronto will certainly test their depth and consistency early on.
If the Cavs advance, they move one step closer to a deep Eastern Conference run, and will play either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks.
Ohio Commits $25 Million to Support SNAP Recipients
15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines
Cavs Playoff Schedule: Round 1 Dates & How To Watch was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
-
Bracketology: What is at stake on Selection Sunday?
-
Funny How It Took 2 White Women Getting Fired For Media Outlets To Notice Trump’s Misogyny. Black Women Always Knew
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare