The EST Is Having A Baby! Bianca Belair Announces Pregnancy In Stunning WrestleMania 42 Reveal

WrestleMania is known for its major smackdowns, but WrestleMania 42 was a beautiful personal milestone that stole the headlines. In a night already packed with high-stakes drama—including a main event battle between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes—the WWE Universe was caught by surprise as one of its most decorated athletes, Bianca Belair. She has been away from the ring for a significant hiatus; however, she officially announced that she and her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford, are expecting their first child together.

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The reveal was handled with the same flair and athleticism that fans expect from the EST of WWE. Appearing in a trending segment during the Saturday night broadcast, Belair initially seemed poised to give an update on her medical status following a lengthy finger injury recovery. However, the mood shifted to pure happiness as she revealed her baby bump to the live crowd.

“The EST is having a baby!” Belair announced, sending everyone into shock; even her own coworkers.

Bianca Belair Announces Pregnancy After Long Hiatus

The pregnancy announcement provides a new perspective on Belair’s year-long absence from the ring. Fans last saw Bianca competing at WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a serious finger injury during a difficult match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Following that match, her status remained a mystery for months as she underwent finger surgery in February 2026.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While the wrestling world was counting down the days until her physical rehabilitation was complete, Belair and Ford were quietly preparing to become parents. Her return to the spotlight served as the perfect end to her injury journey.

The secret was so well-kept that even those closest to her in the locker room were left stunned. Jade Cargill, Belair’s former tag team partner, was among the first to react to the news. Despite their history of both mutual respect and tense in-ring moments, it appears Cargill was not in the inner circle regarding the pregnancy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cargill posted an enthusiastic “OMG @BiancaBelairWWE congrats!!!!”

The reaction from the women’s division was one of universal support, with current Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley also reportedly being surprised by the revelation. According to ITR Wrestling, the news comes at a pivotal time for the division; while Belair prepares for motherhood, Jade Cargill has ascended as a top heel, currently embroiled in a fierce rivalry with Ripley that culminated in their own clash on Sunday’s portion of the WrestleMania 42 card.

For Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, this represents the beginning of a new chapter. As one of WWE’s most beloved couples, their journey into parenthood will undoubtedly be followed closely by the fans who have supported them over the years.

While Belair’s in-ring hiatus will now be extended beyond her injury recovery, the EST has made it clear that her legacy is far from over. Whether she is dominating the women’s division or embarking on the journey of motherhood, Bianca Belair continues to prove that she is the toughest, the fastest, and now, an expectant mother, ready to take on a new challenge.

The EST Is Having A Baby! Bianca Belair Announces Pregnancy In Stunning WrestleMania 42 Reveal was originally published on bossip.com