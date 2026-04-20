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Father MC CLEARS running rumors about actress Theresa Randle

Published on April 20, 2026
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Father MC CLEARS running rumors about actress Theresa Randle
Source: R1 / R1

Muthaknows sits down with Father MC to talk his Uptown to MCA run—the era, the grind, and how the game really moved and upcoming projects.

He also clears up the long-standing rumor about Theresa Randle—confirming they dated back in the day but were never married, shutting down years of speculation.

He explains how rumors in the industry take on a life of their own—and why he finally set the record straight.

Watch the FULL interview below!

Father MC CLEARS running rumors about actress Theresa Randle was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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