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Random Items To Work Videos Take Over Cleveland Radio

The Radio-One team in Cleveland has too much fun with these viral, random items to work vids! Watch every video below!

Published on April 21, 2026
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If there’s one thing the team at Radio-One Cleveland (Z107.9, 93.1 WZAK) does well, it’s have fun!

Scroll below to check out the videos.

A few months ago, The Day Party (weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Z107.9) host Ro Digga brought the viral “Random Items To Work” trend into the office. The team has been running with it ever since.

The videos have racked up more than 20 million views across platforms, and the chaos isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Keep scrolling and giving us some feedback of what we should bring to work next!

Random Items To Work Videos Take Over Cleveland Radio was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

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