Source: Daniel Tamas Mehes / Getty

Rootstown Local Schools has replaced an elementary school principal following concerns over how a sensitive incident involving fourth-grade students was handled.

The situation involved students at Rootstown Elementary School and prompted complaints from parents, which led to administrative action by the district.

According to reports, a fourth-grade boy exposed himself to a female student.

The student reported the incident to her teacher, who then informed the principal. The principal later met privately with the student, and a parent claims the student was told not to share what happened.

Superintendent Andrew Hawkins confirmed the leadership change as the district responded to concerns about how the matter was addressed at the school level.

Officials have not released additional details about the incident, citing student privacy laws and the age of those involved.

The district has also not clarified how many students were involved or whether additional disciplinary action or an investigation is ongoing.

Avon Firefighter Arrested On Federal Sex Abuse Charges

15 Rare Animals Only Found In Ohio (And Some Nearby States)

20 Most Famous Athletes From Cleveland And Northeast Ohio

Rootstown Principal Replaced After Student Incident was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com