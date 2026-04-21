Source: General / Radio One

An Avon firefighter is now on leave after federal authorities charged him in connection with child sex abuse material.

According to reports, the FBI arrested 42-year-old Timothy James McGoldrick Jr., who works as a firefighter in Avon and lives in Medina Township.

Investigators allege McGoldrick possessed and shared thousands of files containing child sexual abuse material.

The charges stem from a federal investigation into online activity. Officials have not released additional details about how long the investigation lasted.

Following the arrest, the City of Avon placed McGoldrick on administrative leave as the case moves forward in federal court.

No further information about court dates or potential sentencing has been announced at this time.

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Avon Firefighter Arrested On Federal Sex Abuse Charges was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com