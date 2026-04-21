Source: The 2026 NFL Draft’s 10 Biggest What-Ifs The 2026 NFL Draft is officially days away and for all the mock drafts, big boards, and expert projections flooding the internet, the truth is that nobody knows what Thursday night in Pittsburgh actually holds. That’s the magic of it. The scenarios below aren’t just hypothetical fun, they’re the genuine fault lines in this draft that could send the entire first round in a completely different direction depending on which way they break. This is the most wide-open first round in years. The what-ifs below aren’t far-fetched… they’re one phone call, one medical report, or one GM’s gut feeling away from becoming reality. Whatever happens Thursday night in Pittsburgh, it’s going to be must-watch television from the very first pick. Take a look below at The 2026 NFL Draft’s 10 Biggest What-Ifs. RELATED | Most Disappointing NFL #1 Overall Picks What If Jeremiyah Love Goes Top 3? Source: Diamond Images / Getty Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Love is reportedly “in play” for the Cardinals at No. 3 if they keep the pick instead of trading it which would make him the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 in 2018. If Arizona takes Love, the entire board reshuffles. Where do the pass-rush-hungry teams pivot? Who trades up behind them? One pick could trigger a chain reaction through the whole top 10.

What If the Cowboys Trade Up Into the Top 5? Source: Ian Maule / Getty There is a ton of conversation surrounding the Cowboys as a team trying to move up, and multiple analysts believe it. In one scenario, Dallas sends both of their first-round picks to Arizona for the No. 3 overall selection to land Love pairing him with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens in what would be a terrifying offensive core. Cowboys fans may want to brace themselves.

What If Jordyn Tyson Falls Out of the Top 10 Due to His Injury History? Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Tyson is viewed as the most talented receiver in the class with true No. 1 receiver potential but he has dealt with a knee injury in 2022, a broken collarbone in 2024, and a hamstring issue in 2025. If team medical evaluations spook enough front offices, the best wideout in the draft could be sitting there at pick 15 or later which would be a gift for any team willing to bet on his health.

What If Ty Simpson Falls to Round 2? Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Simpson is one of the 16 players who will be in attendance at the draft in Pittsburgh which means cameras will be locked on him all night, which could make things uncomfortable if he slides into the second round. His limited experience of just 15 college starts and smaller stature make him a boom-or-bust prospect on some boards.

What If the Cardinals Trade Down From No. 3 and Set Off a Bidding War? Source: Cooper Neill / Getty The Cardinals would reportedly prefer to find a team willing to trade up to No. 3, and there have already been “exploratory” calls. If Arizona moves down, two or three teams could get into a bidding war for that spot driving up the price and stripping franchises of future picks. This single decision by Arizona’s front office could reshape the next two draft classes for multiple teams.

What If Francis Mauigoa’s Medical Clears and He Goes Top 5? Source: CFP / Getty Mauigoa is still expected by most to be the first offensive tackle selected Thursday night, despite a herniated disc in his back becoming public knowledge. If his medical evaluation comes back cleaner than expected during pre-draft visits, a team building around a young QB could jump up and take him before anyone expects it.

What If Ohio State Puts Four Players in the Top 10? Source: Jason Mowry / Getty Ohio State could have as many as four players (Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, and Carnell Tate) all come off the board inside the top 10. That would be a historic concentration of talent from a single program and would mean some projected top-10 locks at other positions end up sliding well down the board.

What If the Giants Take Jordyn Tyson With Both of Their Top-10 Picks? Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty Giants GM Joe Schoen reportedly had dinner with Tyson just days before the Dexter Lawrence trade netted New York a second first-round pick. New York now has picks at No. 5 and No. 10. If Tyson is available at 5, do they take him and then take a second receiver later? The Giants rebuilding around Jaxson Dart with two elite weapons would be one of the night’s most talked-about storylines.

What If No Rookie Quarterback Starts Week 1? Source: CFP / Getty There’s a genuine scenario where no rookie quarterback starts in Week 1 of the 2026 season. If Mendoza starts his career as a backup, that opens the door for a late-round pick like Carson Beck, Drew Allar, or Garrett Nussmeier to see the field before him. The entire premise of drafting QBs early is that they start and develop quickly which could make the season interesting.