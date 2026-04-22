20 Hollywood Stars Who Went To School In Northeast Ohio
- Many Hollywood stars, from actors to comedians, hail from Northeast Ohio.
- These stars attended local schools in Cleveland and nearby suburbs.
- Their school ties still matter to fans who claim them as hometown heroes.
Before they starred in blockbuster films and hit TV shows, many Hollywood names called Northeast Ohio home. Several actors, comedians, and entertainers attended local schools across Cleveland and nearby suburbs.
Some grew up in the area, while others spent key years in Northeast Ohio classrooms before chasing careers in entertainment. These school ties still matter to fans who love claiming hometown connections to major stars.
From Academy Award winners to sitcom favorites, the region has produced a surprising number of recognizable faces.
You might even recognize a few schools on this list.
Here’s a look at 20 Hollywood stars who went to school in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
1. Halle Berry
School: Bedford High School (Bedford, OH) – Class of 1984
Berry became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and won an Academy Award for Monster’s Ball. She also led major films like X-Men, Die Another Day, and John Wick: Chapter 3.
2. Drew Carey
School: James Ford Rhodes High School (Cleveland, OH)
Carey rose to fame with The Drew Carey Show and later hosted Whose Line Is It Anyway?. He now serves as the longtime host of The Price Is Right.
3. Terrence Howard
School: John F. Kennedy High School (Cleveland, OH)
Howard earned an Oscar nomination for Hustle & Flow. He also appeared in Iron Man, Crash, and the hit series Empire.
4. Arsenio Hall
School: Warrensville Heights High School (Warrensville Heights, OH)
Hall became a cultural icon with The Arsenio Hall Show. He also starred in Coming to America and its sequel alongside Eddie Murphy.
5. Yvette Nicole Brown
School: Warrensville Heights High School (Warrensville Heights, OH)
Brown gained recognition on Community and Drake & Josh. She also appeared in films like Avengers: Endgame and voiced characters in Disney projects.
6. Vanessa Bayer
School: Orange High School (Pepper Pike, OH)
Bayer became a standout cast member on Saturday Night Live. She later starred in Trainwreck and the Showtime series I Love That for You.
7. Tracy Chapman
School: Wooster High School (Wooster, OH)
Chapman built a legendary music career with hits like “Fast Car.” Her work has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, making her a major industry figure.
8. Patricia Heaton
School: Bay High School (Bay Village, OH)
Heaton starred in Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle. She also appeared in films like Space Jam and voiced characters in animated features.
9. Paul Newman
School: Shaker Heights High School (Shaker Heights, OH)
Newman became a Hollywood legend with films like Cool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and The Sting. He also earned multiple Academy Awards.
10. Kid Cudi
School: Shaker Heights High School (Shaker Heights, OH)
Kid Cudi transitioned into acting with roles in Don’t Look Up and X. He also appeared in HBO’s How to Make It in America and Netflix projects.
11. Anthony Russo & Joe Russo
School: Benedictine High School (Cleveland, OH); Case Western Reserve University
The Russo brothers directed Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. They also worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
12. Jim Jarmusch
School: St. Joseph High School (Cleveland, OH)
Jarmusch became a respected independent filmmaker with projects like Stranger Than Paradise and Only Lovers Left Alive. His work has influenced modern cinema.
13. Machine Gun Kelly
School: Shaker Heights High School (Shaker Heights, OH)
MGK has built a film career with roles in Bird Box, The Dirt, and Midnight in the Switchgrass. He continues to land roles across film and streaming platforms.
14. Steve Harvey
School: Glenville High School (Cleveland, OH) (attended)
Harvey became a major TV personality on Family Feud. He also starred in The Steve Harvey Show and Think Like a Man.
15. Molly Shannon
School: Hawken School (Gates Mills, OH)
Shannon became famous on Saturday Night Live. She starred in Superstar and other films.
16. Bob Hope
School: Boys Industrial School (Cleveland, OH)
Hope became one of the most influential entertainers ever. He starred in numerous films.
17. Joe Shuster
School: Glenville High School (Cleveland, OH)
Shuster co-created Superman, shaping modern superhero films.
18. Wes Craven
Tie to NE Ohio: Born in Cleveland; attended local schools (specific institutions not widely documented)
Craven created A Nightmare on Elm Street and the Scream franchise. He changed horror films forever.
19. Phil Donahue
School: St. Edward High School (Lakewood, OH)
Donahue became a pioneer of daytime television. His show influenced modern talk formats.
20. David Wain
School: Shaker Heights High School (Shaker Heights, OH)
Wain directed Wet Hot American Summer and co-created The State. He remains a major comedy figure.
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20 Hollywood Stars Who Went To School In Northeast Ohio was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com