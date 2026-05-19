The most iconic celebrity homes owned by RnB stars

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From large Beverly Hills mansions to custom-built properties complete with home theaters and recording studios, celebrity homes owned by today’s biggest R&B stars paint a picture of life behind the music scenes.

According to Realtor.com’s recent luxury housing market report, high-end real estate continues to grow in major celebrity markets like Los Angeles, Miami, and New York as wealthy buyers spend millions on private estates and luxury properties. Fans remain fascinated by celebrity real estate because these homes often include features most people only see in movies.

The Most Famous Celebrity Homes Owned by Beyoncé and Jay Z

Among the most recognized celebrity homes is the real estate collection belonging to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In fact, their luxurious portfolio has involved mansions in California, New York, and the Hamptons.

One of their best-recognized homes was a lavish Malibu property rumored to cost around $200 million. Known for its contemporary concrete architecture style and ocean views, this mansion offers privacy, impressive entertaining areas, and high-end security features.

The celebrity houses owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z contributed to the popularity of minimalist trends in luxury homes. Their properties made celebrities one of the primary factors influencing modern minimalist architecture and luxury design.

Mariah Carey’s Luxury Estates

Mariah Carey has owned several luxury homes during her career. The singer is known to own luxurious properties that are consistent with her glamorous persona.

A few of her notable properties include lavish penthouses and huge mansions located in places like Beverly Hills and New York. Featured amenities include:

Grand staircases

Indoor pools

Private beauty rooms

Expensive custom furniture

Celebrities who are willing to invest in luxury homes still help fuel the demand for unique and luxurious properties. Wealthy buyers still invest heavily in one-of-a-kind real estate despite broader housing market slowdowns.

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Usher Invested in High-End Real Estate

The R&B singer Usher is said to have amassed impressive real estate in Atlanta, California, and other major entertainment cities. Among some of the luxurious houses, several have become notable for their modern architecture and comfortable living spaces.

Some of Usher’s homes featured:

Home gyms

Luxury pools

Private screening rooms

Large guest houses

Luxury homeowners spend millions of dollars yearly on the maintenance of large properties. Professional high-end upkeep services, such as Redbud property maintenance, continue growing as homeowners invest heavily in property appearance and long-term value.

Drake Built One of Music’s Most Recognizable Massive Mansions

Drake’s Toronto estate, The Embassy, became one of the most well-recognized luxury homes. Fans got used to seeing portions of the home shown in interview clips and music videos.

The estate features:

Basketball court

Recording studio

High-end spa facility

Huge chandeliers

Drake’s mansion created even greater excitement surrounding massive celebrity homes, as younger artists now associate owning a huge custom home with forming a public identity.

R&B Stars Continue Dominating Luxury Real Estate Headlines

Some of the biggest names in R&B still make waves by purchasing and selling some of the most luxurious real estate in America. Fans love to learn about these houses since they symbolize success and influence within the music industry.

As music stars keep investing in massive mansions and private compounds, public interest in celebrity homes will likely continue growing. Want more of the latest R&B news and entertainment headlines? Explore the rest of our website.