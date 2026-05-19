Every Flavor Of Fine! Lance Gross & Tyler Lepley Melt Hearts Faster Than Chocolate In Your Hands With Steamy New Photo Shoot

Source: Getty Lance Gross and Tyler Lepley just reminded us why fine Black men will forever be in demand. The actors recently teamed up in Atlanta for a photo shoot clip that sent timelines into full thirst mode, with comments ranging from “Lord have mercy” to women openly admitting they don’t know how to act. In the video, the two handsome men posed subtly for the camera while oozing swagger, giving ladies (and men) the thrill we didn’t know we needed. RELATED CONTENT: ‘They Both Fine!’ — Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley’s Gorgeous New Engagement Photos Got Us Gagging

During the simple yet alluring photo session, Gross and Lepley were captivating, as if they smelled of expensive cologne, rocking casual attire that exuded a sexy edginess, prompting us to dream as we played the video numerous times. Gross leaned into a more classic streetwear look, wearing a fitted vintage “Freaknik” tee paired with black cargo-style pants, layered jewelry, and Jordan sneakers. The look was effortless and masculine without trying too hard. Meanwhile, Lepley arrived in a coordinated navy tracksuit moment, with sleek sunglasses that gave polished-athlete energy with just enough mystery. Together, they looked like the cool, fine friends who walk into a function and immediately become the center of attention. The post prompted hundreds of women to leave all the heart-eyed and fire emojis they could summon under the video. One woman commented that the men were the “Best of both worlds,” while another could only muster up enough strength to type, “Ooooooouuuuuu😍😍❣️.”