The Untold Story Behind Cleveland's Mr. Hero

Long before the Romanburger became a Cleveland staple, Mr. Hero was building a loyal following across Northeast Ohio. The regional chain has survived changing tastes, growing competition and decades of restaurant industry shifts.

Along the way, it developed one of the area’s most recognizable menu items and a story many Clevelanders may not know.

Here are 10 things you should know about the history of Mr. Hero and how it became a local icon.

1. Mr. Hero’s Story Began In Cleveland In 1965

Mr. Hero traces its roots to 1965, when founder Robert Coulson opened the first location in Cleveland. What started as a local sandwich shop grew into one of Northeast Ohio’s most recognizable restaurant brands. More than 60 years later, the company remains closely tied to its hometown.