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Dwayne Johnson is opening up about a private health scare that unfolded while he was promoting Jumanji. In a new Esquire cover story, the actor revealed that he faced a testicular cancer scare earlier this year and kept the ordeal to himself, telling no one, not even his wife.

As Variety reported, Johnson revealed that he had a cancer scare earlier this year that coincided with his Jumanji press duties at CinemaCon. The actor discovered a lump on one of his testicles and went to the doctor the morning before his trip to Las Vegas. So picture this. He wakes up to find a concerning lump. He goes to see the doctor before he is due at one of the biggest movie promotional events of the year. And the news he gets back is not exactly reassuring.

According to Esquire, the doctor felt the lump and said it was probably epididymitis — an inflammation of a tube at the back of the testicle that stores sperm, but it could also be cancer. The doctor asked what his schedule looked like that day, and Johnson told him about the all-day Jumanji event. The doctor said Johnson needed to get an ultrasound first thing the next morning.

The man was told there was a real possibility this could be cancer, and then he still had to show up to a full day of press, smile for cameras, do interviews, and entertain a room full of people. All while sitting on that information privately.

“So I had to live with that for those 24 hours, not knowing, and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches. But I’m okay,” he said, confirming he did in fact just have epididymitis and not cancer.

The same interview also touched on a few other topics, giving fans a fuller picture of where his head has been this year. Johnson admitted that Oscar buzz around his performance in The Smashing Machine was instant after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where he notably broke down in tears during a standing ovation. Ultimately, he was not nominated for Best Actor earlier this year.

“It would have been incredible to get nominated for an Oscar,” he said. “I realized very quickly that it’s a rare thing to reach this pinnacle. It would have been amazing. I wish it happened. But it didn’t. But in no uncertain terms did I ever think, ‘Oh, that doesn’t matter.’ I always thought it mattered. And it has lit a fire in my spine, which is: let’s go back to work.”

As People reported, the description of the lump itself was striking on its own. Johnson described the discomfort as significant enough that it was impossible to ignore, even with everything else going on that day.

Thankfully, Johnson is okay. The lump was not cancer, but the entertainer went through a genuinely frightening twenty-four hours while the world was watching him smile. Now, he is using that experience to remind everyone that health checks matter and that strength sometimes looks like showing up anyway while quietly handling something heavy behind the scenes. Take care of yourselves out here, and please get that thing checked if you have been putting it off.

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The post The Secret: Dwayne Johnson Admits He Quietly Kept Testicular Cancer Scare From Family, Friends & Even His Wife appeared first on Bossip.

The Secret: Dwayne Johnson Admits He Quietly Kept Testicular Cancer Scare From Family, Friends & Even His Wife was originally published on bossip.com