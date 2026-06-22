RnB stars who built successful businesses beyond music

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A pop icon proved the point. According to Forbes, Rihanna became the youngest self-made woman billionaire on its list, with most of her fortune coming from Fenty Beauty rather than her music. Her experience is a part of a larger trend.

A growing roster of R&B artists has parlayed fame into successful businesses that now outearn their record sales. The lessons travel far beyond the charts. Their playbooks offer practical takeaways for anyone hoping to build something that lasts.

What Makes Their Businesses So Profitable?

Ownership is always preferable to endorsement. One thing that all of these businesses have in common is that the artist owns actual stock in the company instead of just lending their name. Rihanna established the basic framework, and others have followed along the same path.

Fenty Beauty reportedly pulled in $100 million in revenue within its first weeks by filling a real gap in the market. Alicia Keys followed a similar path. Her Keys Soulcare line, a venture with e.l.f. Beauty turned a personal wellness philosophy into a retail brand.

Do They Start With a Successful Business Plan?

A clear problem is the key to every successful business plan. Fenty launched with 40 foundation shades precisely because existing brands had ignored darker skin tones.

Sincerity gives the plan its edge. e. Beyoncé built her haircare line Cécred on her years of experience working in salons and her own vast knowledge of hair products

How Hard Is It to Start a Business?

The odds are a wake-up call for anyone who wants to start a business. About half of new U.S. businesses survive past their fifth year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fame opens doors but never guarantees survival. Several celebrity brands have folded, which is why strategy matters as much as star power.

What Can a Startup Business Learn From Them?

Every startup business needs a solid reason to exist. These artists succeeded by solving problems their fans actually felt in their daily lives.

Scaling a brand means hiring and keeping strong talent, and a well-designed Employee Rewards Program helps a young company hold on to the people who drive it forward.

Why Does Entrepreneurship Suit These Artists?

Entrepreneurship rewards a performer’s instincts. Building successful businesses at this scale calls for creativity and a sharp read on an audience, qualities these artists already have in abundance. Control is the real prize. Owning a company lets an artist shape a legacy that outlasts any single hit on the radio.

The Takeaway for Successful Businesses

The business blueprint developed by these artists is a workable strategy. You do not need a chart-topping single to apply these lessons about ownership and solving genuine problems. Invest in the team behind the dream.

Building around a real need and supporting your staff through tools like a strong Employee Rewards Program keeps momentum alive as you grow.

The proof is in the profits. The R&B artists who built successful businesses beyond music show that lasting wealth grows from real ownership and a clear sense of purpose.

If you’re interested in learning more about celebrity events and insights, see our other blog posts.