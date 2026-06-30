Video Surfaces In Big Tigger Assault Allegations

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A new video has emerged that appears to show Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan assaulting his wife, Alicia Brown. She posted a video on June 7 with a visible injury to her face, saying that the longtime radio and TV personality was responsible.

In the now-deleted social media post, Brown was shown crying. The caption read “Someone ask my husband how my face happened.” She also added the hashtag #FrancescaAmiker. Amiker is an Emmy-Award winning entertainment reporter who joined The Big Tigger Morning Show out of Atlanta in May.

In Ring security video from the couple’s Sandy Springs, Georgia home provided to TMZ, Morgan and Brown are in what looks like a basement, surrounded by electronics. Morgan hands Brown a laptop, saying, “This is yours, never plugged it in.” But when it appears she tries to reach for something else, he stops her, and she then says, “Take a picture.”

When she turns back to the table to possibly retrieve something else, he grabs her from behind, forcing her arms behind her as he drags her to the door. She says ‘Get off me,” and as he shoves her outside the door and frame, you can hear her scream.

Morgan was arrested on June 23 for battery and cruelty to children but was released on a $10,000 bond.

On his radio show, he denied that he and Amiker had any relationship beyond a professional one, and said, “I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false.”

“Out of respect for everyone involved,” he added, “I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment. I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”

Morgan, 53, was arrested for battery and third-degree cruelty to children as it’s alleged the incident took place in front of a minor child. Morgan and Brown have a young son together, and he has a 13-year-old from a prior relationship.

In a comment responding to a post on social media, Brown says that the couple is divorcing over Amiker. But she has not yet responded to the video release.

This is not the first time Brown, who built a career in the tech industry, has experienced personal turmoil. Her oldest daughter, Ailea Brown who is now 17, has been missing for the past seven years. Ailea’s father, Durrell Williams, has alleged that Alicia knows where she is. In 2014, Ailea, then 4-years-old, was left unattended for eight hours in a car outside a Maryland casino while her mother gambled inside.

She pled guilty to reckless endangerment and was put on probation for three years. Ailea has been missing since May 25, 2019. The case has been classified as a family abduction.

Video Surfaces In Big Tigger Assault Allegations was originally published on cassiuslife.com