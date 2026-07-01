Source: Scott Legato / Getty

It’s safe to say fans shouldn’t expect to see Lil Wayne on a Verzuz safe anytime soon, unless he’s battling himself.

DJ Drama recently released the full episode of his Gangsta Grillz podcast featuring Weezy, which was originally recorded in 2023. During the conversation, the New Orleans legend was asked if he’d ever participate in a Verzuz battle. His answer was peak Tunechi, saying the only opponent worthy of facing him is…himself.

“The only thing that would make sense to me if it was Album Wayne vs Mixtape Wayne or Features Wayne, or something like that. I got too much material.”

Wayne doubled down on his stance, explaining that his competitive nature would make it difficult to face another artist without completely washing them.

“It’s not that no artist can, it’s that I’m too competitive. I wouldn’t want to embarrass anyone and if I am competing against someone, I will embarrass you, I don’t wanna embarrass nobody.”

According to the self-proclaimed Best Rapper Alive, he’s also looking out for his peers. Wayne joked that one bad Verzuz matchup could derail an artist’s career, and he’d rather not have that on his conscience.

Outside of hypothetical battles, Tunechi is back on the road with his 20 Years Of Carter Classics Tour, making stops in New York, Texas, California, and several other cities whil celebrating one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic album series.

With a catalog that spans decades, Wayne believes the only competition worth of his résumé is himself.





Lil Wayne Says A Verzuz Would Have To Be Against Himself, “I Got Too Much Material” was originally published on hiphopwired.com