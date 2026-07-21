Secure the Deed EP 6 – Building Wealth Through Homeownership

In Episode 6 of Secure the Deed, host Kenya Brown sits down with Ashley Thomas, President of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, to discuss homeownership, generational wealth, housing equity, financial literacy, and the future of Black homeownership.

Learn why homeownership remains a powerful wealth-building tool, how families can begin preparing to purchase, and why advocacy and education are essential to creating stronger communities.

Secure the Deed is sponsored by the Greater Cleveland Realtors Association.

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