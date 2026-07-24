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National Tequila Day 2026 Is Here, Let's Celebrate

National Tequila Day 2026 Is Here, Let's Celebrate

In this National Tequila Day roundup, we're featuring some of our favorite tequilas and cocktails featuring Mexico's famed spirit.

Published on July 24, 2026
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National Tequila Day is here, and across the nation, folks will be imbibing and enjoying Mexico’s famed spirit. In this year’s roundup, we’re featuring our favorite brands and cocktails in hopes that readers will discover their own new favorites.

Thanks for checking out our latest National Tequila Day roundup. Instead of coming up with some lofty new wording, I’m sharing what I wrote in an earlier post regarding the holiday.

From 2023:

The roots of National Tequila Day are hard to nail down. The Mexican version of the holiday was reportedly enacted in 2018 and occurs annually on the third Saturday of March. That said, National Tequila Day has its foothold here in the States for good reason, and we’re glad to feature some stellar tequila brands and cocktails below. Hopefully, you’ll be inspired to join us in a summery sip of Mexico’s famous spirit.

I’m currently at Tales of the Cocktail, and I’ve had quite a bit of everything, including tequila. One of the things I’m still amazed by when it comes to the spirit is that many in Mexico sip tequila neat in stemmed tall glasses that allow for nosing and opening up all the nuanced flavors. It is now my favorite way to take part in tequila as well.

I enjoy several tequila brands, and this is not a conclusive list, but among them are Cuervo, Lalo, Mijenta, Flecha Azul, Fortaleza, and Don Julio, among others. I’m also fond of having a Margarita or even a Ranch Water, yet lately, as I said above, I tend to sip my tequila neat.

That said, I believe in advising folks to drink their adult beverages how they like, and not listening to the opinions of those who don’t share your palate.

Below, check out our selection of National Tequila Day brands and cocktails.

As always, sip safely and surely.

Photo: Getty

Blanco Espresso Martini

A bottle of Dos Hombres Tequila Blanco on a table with a glass of tequila cocktail and coffee beans, with dramatic lighting casting shadows on the wall.

Ingredients:
.25 oz Agave Nectar
.75 oz Coffee Liqueur (Kahlúa or similar)
1 oz Fresh Espresso (cooled)
2 oz Dos Hombres Blanco Tequila

Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake hard for 15 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with 3 espresso beans.

Caborita

A wooden table with a glass of lemonade and a bottle of Cabo tequila blanco.

1 part Cabo Wabo® Blanco
1/2 part Grand Marnier®
1/2 part fresh lime juice
1/3 part simple syrup

Method: Salt a mug and fill with ice. Then add in all the ingredients and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Chellita Sunrise (200 Copas, created for Karol G, is the official tequila of her Viajando Por El Mundo TropiTour)

A tropical cocktail with pineapple and orange slices, served in a glass next to a bottle of Casa Dragones tequila against a lush, green background.

Ingredients:
1 oz pomegranate syrup (or grenadine)
1.5 oz 200 Copas by Casa Dragones Tequila
1 oz fresh lime juice
1.5 oz natural mango juice
1.5 oz natural pineapple juice
Pebble ice or shaved ice
Edible flowers for garnish

Instructions
Add 1 oz of pomegranate syrup or grenadine directly into the bottom of a hurricane glass. Fill the glass to the top with pebble ice. In a shaker with ice, combine the tequila, fresh lime juice, mango juice, and pineapple juice. Shake well until chilled. Slowly strain the mixture over the ice, keeping the pomegranate syrup at the bottom. Top with edible flowers for that “tropi-coquette” look. Stir well to combine before drinking

Chiapas Palm

A bottle of 1800 Coconut tequila and an orange cocktail with a lemon garnish, set against a turquoise pool.

Ingredients:
2 oz 1800 Coconut
½ oz dry vermouth
1 ½ oz cane sugar
1 slice of honeydew
1 tbsp blackberries
½ oz grapefruit

Directions: Add honeydew and blackberries to the shaker first, then add remaining ingredients. Shake and strain into rocks glass. Garnish with melon log and berry.

A glass of orange cocktail with ice cubes and a slice of orange garnish on a dark reflective surface.

INGREDIENTS:
1 oz Lobos 1707 Joven
1 oz Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
Sparkling water

GARNISH:
Orange slice

METHOD:

Add Lobos 1707 Joven and Mr Black to a glass over ice. Top with sparkling water and stir gently. Garnish with an orange slice.

Fig Sour (Courtesy of Mondrian Mexico City Condesa)

A glass cocktail with a slice of dried orange garnish on a green and white striped background.

1.5 oz Tequila Enemigo Blanco
0.5 oz Ancho Reyes liqueur
30 g fresh fig
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
30 ml aquafaba

“For me, a great cocktail should tell a story through balance, texture, and ingredients. The House Margarita celebrates a timeless Mexican classic with a fresh and approachable profile, while the Fig Sour offers a more unexpected experience, combining the natural sweetness of fig, the subtle heat of Ancho Reyes, and the silky texture of aquafaba. Both cocktails highlight the versatility of tequila and the way it can connect tradition with contemporary mixology.”

— Alan Vázquez, Bartender

Hot Bombshell Margarita (Cuervo is the official partner of Love Island USA)

A bottle of Jose Cuervo Especial tequila and a margarita cocktail on a table in front of a Spanish-style building with arched windows and a tiled roof, surrounded by outdoor seating.

Ingredients:
2 oz Cuervo Especial® Silver Tequila
75 oz Triple Sec
1 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Agave Nectar
2-3 slices Jalapeño

Instructions:

CONNECTIONS: Combine triple sec, lime, agave nectar, and jalapeño in a shaker.
SPARK THE DRAMA: Muddle the jalapeño to turn up the heat.
TURN SOME HEADS: Add Cuervo tequila and ice. A hot new bombshell has entered the villa.
SHAKE THINGS UP: Shake and strain over fresh ice into a pink salt-rimmed glass.
MAKE IT OFFICIAL: Garnish with a lime wheel and serve. You’re officially coupled up and closed off.

Jalisco Iced Tea

A glass of orange cocktail with lemon and mint garnish, next to a bottle of Loca Loka tequila on a yellow background.

Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Reposado Tequila
1 oz Chilled Black Tea
0.5 oz Honey Simple Syrup
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1.5 oz Lemonade
Garnish: Mint Sprig and Lemon Wheel

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

LA PATRONA Margarita

A glass of refreshing lemonade garnished with a lime slice, a daisy flower, and a green olive on a toothpick.

Ingredients:
1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver
1 oz St. Germain
.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Method:
Garnish: Lime
Shaken served on the rocks in a rocks glass.

Luz de Agave

A glass of clear carbonated beverage with a slice of cucumber and a lemon twist garnish, set against a blurred background of palm fronds.

Ingredients:
1½ oz Leyenda 1925 Blanco Tequila
½ oz fresh lime juice
½ oz agave nectar
A pinch of sea salt
Topped with sparkling mineral water.
Garnish with a lemon twist and cucumber ribbon.

Noble Rita

A glass of margarita with lime garnish on a wooden table, next to a bottle of Casa Noble tequila.

Ingredients:
2 oz Casa Noble Blanco Tequila
1 oz agave nectar
1 oz lime juice
Lime wedge

Paloma

Two glasses of orange cocktail garnished with orange slices, alongside a bottle of Mi Campo tequila on a light blue background.

2 oz Mi CAMPO Reposado
2 oz fresh grapefruit juice
½ oz fresh lime juice
1 tsp sugar
2 oz club soda

Peach Hot Honey Margarita

A bottle of Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, orange cocktails garnished with lime and jalapeño, and fresh peach slices on a marble surface.

INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
1 oz Triple Sec
1 oz Lime Juice
1 oz Hot Honey Peach Puree
2 peaches chopped
3 Tbsp hot honey
1 Tbsp Agave syrup
2 Tbsp water

INSTRUCTIONS:
Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice. Double strain into an ice-filled cocktail glass. For hot honey peach puree add ingredients to a small pot. Bring to a boil and let simmer over a medium low heat until soft, about 15-20 minutes. Let cool. Transfer to a blender and blend until pureed. Store in the refrigerator until needed.

Pineapple Retreat

Outdoor patio with wooden table, glasses of orange drink, bottles of Hornitos tequila and Jarritos soda, and hands holding the drinks.

Ingredients
1½ parts Hornitos Reposado Tequila
½ part lime juice
2 parts coconut water
3 parts Jarritos Pineapple

Method
Fill a tall glass with ice. Pour in all the ingredients and gently stir. Garnish with a lime or pineapple wedge.

Take Me Away

A bottle of Espolon tequila and a glass of amber-colored cocktail on a woven coaster, with a bottle of red wine in the background.

2 Parts Espolòn Tequila Añejo
.5 Part Ancho Reyes® Original Chile Liqueur
.25 Part Banana Liqueur
Pinch of Salt
1 dropper tiki bitters

Method: Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, then strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Express an orange peel and rest it on top of the cocktail.

The People’s Margarita

Two glasses of pineapple cocktail with Teremana tequila bottle and fresh pineapple slices on a blue background.

2 oz Teremana Blanco
¾ oz Lime Juice
½ oz Agave Nectar
1 oz Pineapple Juice (to taste)

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves, and sea salt, if desired.

National Tequila Day 2026 Is Here, Let's Celebrate was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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