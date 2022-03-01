22nd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Greater Cleveland Sports Awards presented by Medical Mutual and Ancora returns to a live, in-person event on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

PURCHASE INDIVIDUAL TICKETS

Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, the premier annual fundraiser supporting Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, will celebrate a year of athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school stars to professional athletes.

Join us during our 22nd fundraising event as the most elite members of Cleveland’s sports scene will gather for the ultimate night of networking, meet ‘n greets with local and national sports celebrities, as well as unforgettable entertainment that instills a sense of pride in our city.

Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s game plan for the evening will include the following for our elite guests:

Cocktail Hour presented by Medical Mutual and Ancora: Tip-off the evening festivities with a cocktail hour in the stunning RMFH Atrium with a reimagined Silent Auction, open bar and high-end food stations.

Tip-off the evening festivities with a cocktail hour in the stunning RMFH Atrium with a reimagined Silent Auction, open bar and high-end food stations. Sports Awards “The Show”: Guests make their way to their assigned seating sections to enjoy the show!

Guests make their way to their assigned seating sections to enjoy the show! After Party presented by Westfield: Post-show, guests are invited to the RMFHI Atrium for a specialty martini and dessert bar, food stations and last-chance Golden Ticket entries (if available) and bidding in the Silent Auction presented by Physicians Ambulance.

This year’s event will be a blend of the show moments we all know and love elevated by digital components featured in last year’s televised special, all brought to life on the RMFH mega screen.

PURCHASE INDIVIDUAL TICKETS

If you are interested in purchasing Gold or Silver Club ticket packages for this year’s show, please contact Nick Volsko at 216.363.1104 or nvolsko@clevelandsports.org.

Please note: As part of entry requirements, appropriate health and safety protocols as recommended by local and national health officials will be in effect.

2022 CLEVELAND SPORTS GOLDEN TICKET IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE!

BUY NOW

Hey, Cleveland sports fan! Get your 2022 Cleveland Sports Golden Ticket for the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the BROWNS, CAVS & GUARDIANS. $100 secures your chance to see 130 home games full of touchdowns, slam dunks, and home runs during the 2022-2023 seasons.

Visit clevelandsports.org/goldenticket to enter.

All proceeds benefit local nonprofit, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: