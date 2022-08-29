AEG Presents Comedy: Mike Epps

Don’t miss Mike Epps live at Playhouse Square September 17! Get your tickets now to see one of comedy’s greatest.

MIKE EPPS is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. Mike can be seen in the Netflix comedy “The UpShaws” which he stars in and produces. The show is based on his life of growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography Unsuccessful Thug. In 2022 his sixth stand up special will premiere on Netflix. The book is written by Mike about his life and childhood; growing up in poverty and how comedy saved his life. He was recently seen in the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” starring opposite Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan; and in the A24 film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” which both premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. In 2019, his fifth stand up special “Just One Mike” premiered on Netflixs he last fall he was seen opposite Eddie Murphy in the comedy “Dolemite is my Name” which was nominated for Golden Globe, Broadcast Film Critic Awards and a NAACP Image Award. Mike was seen in the HBO-Emmy Winning biopic “Bessie” based on Bessie Smith, played by Queen Latifah. The film chronicles how Smith overcame her tempestuous personal life to become one of the most acclaimed performing and recording artists of the 1920s and ’30s, earning the nickname Empress of the Blues. Mike plays Richard Morgan, a bootlegger and romantic interest to Bessie Smith. The film also won a Critics Choice Award for “best mini- series/ movie” as well as a Primetime Emmy for “Television Movie or Limited Series.” Mike was seen in three seasons of the Starz series “Survivor’s Remorse” produced LeBron James and Mike O’Malley which he won a 2016 NAACP Image award for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” for his portrayal as Uncle Julius. In 2011, he was awarded an NAACP Image Award for “Best Supporting Actor” for his role in the Sony Pictures film, “Jumping the Broom.” He continued to receive critical praise for his dramatic turn in 2012 with “Sparkle,” opposite Whitney Houston and Jordan Sparks. In 2016 he further pursued his dramatic side with two important roles: starring opposite Forest Whitaker and Anthony Mackie in the Lionsgate thriller, “Repentance,” being released through Lionsgate/Codeblack Entertainment., followed by the independent Nina Simone biopic, “Nina,” starring Zoe Saldana. In “Nina,” he plays the legendary Richard Pryor, who opened for the singer in the early 60’s. He has recently entered the tech space with the first interactive game ‘button’ made by Amazon for the Alexa called “Sounds Fun with Mike Epps” The amazon button features Mike making hilarious sound effects with his voice. The sound effects included in “Sounds Fun” will range from the obvious to the absurd, such as a “lawn mower” or “helicopter” to “Donald Trump getting a haircut.” Every day a new and different sound will be released, making each game a unique experience for the players. Epps will also serve as the game’s judge, providing a comedic mix of friendly encouragement and snarky banter. He is also currently on a national stand up tour and in 2015 his “Mike Epps; Don’t Take it Personal” was seen on Netflixs. In 2009, Mike headlined his hugely successful stand-up special, “Mike Epps: Underrated and Never Faded,” and in 2011 introduced the world to new comedic talent with, “Mike Epps Presents…,” both which aired on Showtime. He also released his first comedy rap album called “Funny Bidness: Da Album.” The album featured Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, and Slim Thug to name a few. That year also marked the release of his comedy DVD “Funny Bidness.” With his undying love for hip-hop, Mike hosted the BET Hip-Hop Awards from 2009-2012. Since 2000, Epps steadily climbed his way up the stand-up comedy ranks when he was recognized by a national audience in 1995 for appearing on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam (which, years later, he would go on to host). During a performance at LA’s Comedy Store, Epps caught the attention of Ice Cube. This led to the first of three feature films they would do together: the cult hits “Next Friday,” “Friday after Next,” and “All About the Benjamins.” Other features include the Hangover franchise, “Girls Trip” “Faster,” “Hancock,” “Lottery Ticket,” “Next Day Air,” “Roll Bounce,” “The Fighting Temptations”, the Resident Evil franchise, “Bait”, “How High,” “Dr.Dolittle 2”, “Talk to Me”, and “Guess Who?” Epps has been seen in over 40 cities and 3 continents live doing standup.